The twisted friendship between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s characters is getting a second round, and this time, it’s wrapped in designer gowns and destination secrets. Announced in 2022 and finally making its glamorous debut on May 1, this Prime Video sequel isn’t just a follow-up; it’s a fashion-forward revenge remix.

With Paul Feig again at the helm and the original cast slipping back into their sleek, shady roles, Another Simple Favor promises more camp, couture, and complications. It’s the kind of sequel that raises one eyebrow, pours two drinks, and hides three secrets. If the first film was a darkly delightful surprise, this one looks ready to double down on the drama with a smirk and stilettos. Because, let’s face it, some favors just refuse to stay simple.

Another Simple Favor Trailer Explained

The new trailer for Another Simple Favor drops like a designer bombshell—sharp, glossy, and full of eyebrow-raising chaos. We’re immediately reminded of the glamorous wreckage Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) survived the last time she got close to the magnetic menace, Emily (Blake Lively). You’d think sending someone to prison would end a friendship, but not in Emily’s world because now she’s back, radiant as ever, and casually inviting Stephanie to be her maid of honor.

But this isn’t your average bridal bliss. The wedding’s in Italy, the wine is flowing, and so is the suspicion. Sean’s already waving red flags, but Stephanie, ever the chaos magnet, boards the flight anyway. Soon, our favorite vlogger-turned-accidental-detective starts noticing all-too-familiar signs: secrets, manipulation, and maybe even a new murder mystery wrapped in chiffon.

The trailer teases plenty: cryptic glances, luxurious locations, possibly a corpse (again), and that deliciously dark tone that made the first movie a cult favorite. Emily’s motives are unclear (shocker), Stephanie’s over her head (again), and the only thing guaranteed? Someone’s lying, someone’s dying, and someone’s overdressed for it all.

One thing’s for sure: this sequel isn’t playing it safe; it’s playing it sinister, stylish, and unhinged. Just how we like it.

When Will Another Simple Favor Be Released?

After a whirlwind production that wrapped faster than Emily can stir a dirty martini, Another Simple Favor is finally ready to crash our screens. Filming quietly kicked off in spring 2024 and wrapped up within months, with director Paul Feig confirming by late May that the sequel was nearly in the bag.

Though rumors swirled in early 2025 that the film might be shelved (gasp!), Feig quickly shut down the gossip. The film was alive and well and strutted onto the scene as the opening act of the 2025 SXSW Film Festival on March 7.

And now, the good stuff: Another Simple Favor will officially premiere on May 1, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. There will be no theatrical release this time, and this streaming drama will be delivered to your living room. It’s perfect for a suspense-filled girls’ night.

