Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Elan, Saanve Megghana, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar & Others

Director: Elan

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Movie Review: Elan & Radhika Sarathkumar’s Film Is Stupid & Spineless! (Photo Credit: Netflix)

What’s Good: Radhika Sarathkumar’s commanding screen presence and a genuinely important core premise that dissects patriarchy.

What’s Bad: A tone-deaf treatment that tries to sugarcoat deep-rooted issues with humor.

Loo Break: Anytime you want!

Watch or Not?: You might skip this one!

Language: Tamil. Dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, English, and Malayalam.

Available On: Netflix

Runtime: 2 hours 6 Minutes

User Rating:

There is a scene in Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, when the newlywed bride tells her husband, “When you put the mangalsutra, I saw left, your parents were standing there smiling, and then I saw right, my parents were crying.” This scene is so underrated yet so important that it should have set the tone for a very strong film on patriarchy that dares to ask the right questions! But does the film resolve this issue with strong solutions? Well, let me be frank – No!

The film sets out with an admirable objective – pulling back the curtain on the silent, normalized patriarchal rules. On paper, watching a seasoned mother-in-law challenge domestic expectations and treat her home-maker son-in-law the same way society treats its daughters-in-law was spot on correct!

Elan’s script treats heavy social themes like frivolous inconveniences. Instead of confronting toxic family dynamics head-on, the narrative repeatedly retreats into slapstick comedy, changing the genders, but does it really offer a solution? A revenge drama on daughters-in-law! On paper, it might sound funny or even progressive in Elan’s world, but it is just a senseless, spineless take on patriarchy, without taking on the responsibility of offering meaningful, courageous answers.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Movie Review: Elan Takes Too Many Responsibilities & Burdens Himself! (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story is very simple. Pavi, an influencer and new bride, simply refuses to move into her husband’s house after marriage! She gets cold feet during her vidaai and runs from the venue! She then demands a simple solution to the problem. Pavi asks her husband, Chinnu, to move with her to her matriarchal home! Coconuts break, aunties gossip, and the film takes off in the right direction!

But does swapping the gender roles help the film reach a climax that is worth clapping? Well, the whole premise turns into a trap way too soon!

Elan’s film seems to understand how difficult it is to pull off a task as difficult as swapping gender roles in this society! It heads in the right direction before, almost apologetically, backing away from its own provocation. It sets a trap to trap patriarchal and gender bias, but falls in the same trap while resolving the issue!

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Movie Review: Star Performance

Radhika Sarathkumar is the film’s strongest performer, and her role as a matriarch turns into a stereotype, making the act lose its grip! Saanve Megghana as Pavi plays the confused yet determined girl with conviction, despite the fact that the script fully backs her character’s choices. Elan falls into the trap too soon, and his act does not impress much; probably, there is too much that he is doing! He shows flashes of charm on screen, but his dual role as writer-director works against him. The supporting cast does a decent job with the material provided, but their character arcs are hampered by superficial writing.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Movie Review: Saanve’s Pavi Is Smart, Confident But Immature! (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Movie Review: Direction, Music

Elan’s direction suffers from a clear crisis of vision! He hesitates to pull the trigger when the narrative demands sharp confrontations and resolution! The pacing lags significantly in the second half, leading up to a resolution that feels downright stupid and spineless given the heavy setup. The musical score helps the narrative have clarity and vision.

Honestly, the intent here clearly matters. Indian society has spent decades normalizing the idea that a woman leaving her home, her name, her identity, and often her career is simply what marriage is. Women, taking up all the responsibilities in her husband’s family to become a good daughter-in-law, is cultural conditioning dressed up as romance. So when Pyaar Prema Kalyanam flips the script and asks a man to be the one who adjusts, relocates, and learns someone else’s household rhythms, I was hopeful that, finally, a film is having a conversation about this gender bias!

For its first 50 minutes, the film seems to know this. But then it turns bizarre! The husband’s humiliations, the unfamiliar rules, the sense of being a guest in a life he’s supposed to now belong to, all are treated with a kind comedy that is unsettling! I mean, patriarchy cannot be funny and brushed off as a joke! At least, in a society where women are killed, and women take lives because of the same setup!

The husband’s discomfort very quickly stops being a mirror and becomes a punchline. The in-laws become quirky sitcom characters. And crucially, the patriarchy that the film raises as its subject is never actually named, confronted, or made to answer for itself!

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Movie Review: A Film That Dares But Does Not Holds The Thought! (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Movie Review: The Last Word

The film is dishonest. It borrows the basics of a social issue but refuses to comment on the same! The husband’s journey is uncomfortable, sure, but it’s never humiliating in the way society has, for generations, made humiliation routine for women in his position. The film wants credit for asking only questions without paying the cost of actually answering them.

If someone could gently inform the director that patriarchy isn’t a laughing matter meant to be brushed off with sitcom-level gags, we might have ended up with a vastly superior film. Moreover, the climax offers such poor, spineless solutions that they negate the entire effort to build a good premise. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam had all the ingredients to become an impactful social drama on domestic patriarchy. Instead, it contents itself with cowardly compromises.

Asking a bold question and having the nerve to sit with its uncomfortable answers are two very different things, and Elan’s film only manages the former.

2 stars.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Trailer

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