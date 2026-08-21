Irumudi Box Office: Ravi Teja Targets A Comeback After 6 Flops In A Row (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ravi Teja has returned to the big screens after delivering a flop earlier this year. His latest film, Irumudi, released in theaters today (August 21), and all eyes are on its box-office run. Since the Tollywood star has been delivering back-to-back failures, his latest release is crucial for him, and, given the early audience reactions, it seems that Ravi will finally see a much-needed success. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ravi Teja’s last success came in 2023

For those who don’t know, Ravi’s last successful film was Waltair Veerayya, which was released in 2023. Mounted on a budget of 140 crore, it earned 161.06 crore net at the Indian box office, thus securing a plus verdict. Post-Waltair Veerayya, none of his films became successful, and he delivered not one or two but six consecutive failures.

After Waltair Veerayya, Ravi Teja was seen in Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle, Mr. Bachchan, Mass Jathara, and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, all of which were declared failures.

Targets a big comeback with Irumudi

As mentioned above, Ravi Teja has suffered six back-to-back failures, but now, he’s likely to make a strong comeback. His latest release, Irumudi, has opened to unanimously positive reactions from audiences. These positive reactions are likely to help the film perform well at the Indian box office in the first few days, with no major competitors standing in its way.

The reported budget for Irumudi is 35-40 crore, thus making the box-office risk lower. Given this cost, the film must earn 35-40 crore net at the Indian box office to be a clean success, which seems very much possible given the initial positive reactions. The first major competition will be Yash’s Toxic, which releases on August 26. So, the Ravi Teja starrer has 5 days of clean run, which is enough to decide the fate. Also, post-Toxic, it is likely to retain a show count in the Telugu market.

More about the film

Irumudi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles.

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