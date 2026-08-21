Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s action thriller Awarapan 2 has emerged as a super-hit at the box office. It has successfully completed its opening week, staying only behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Massive profits have already been registered. Scroll below for the day 7 collection!

How much did it earn in its opening week?

According to estimates, Awarapan 2 amassed 6.03 crore on day 7 in India. It witnessed a 13.85% drop compared to 7 crore collected on Thursday. The hold has been excellent in the opening week, far beyond expectations.

The opening week has concluded at 117.66 crore net. Awarapan 2 is made on a reported budget of 45 crore. It has registered returns of 72.66 crore, which is 161% in profit percentage. Nitin Kakkar’s directorial is officially a superhit in India. Mind you, the action thriller is the only super success of Bollywood in 2026 after Dhurandhar 2. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 138.85 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 23.4 crore

Day 2: 34.09 crore

Day 3: 26.82 crore

Day 4: 10.06 crore

Day 5: 10.26 crore

Day 6: 7 crore

Day 7: 6.03 crore

Total: 117.66 crore

3rd highest opening week of 2026

With a cumulative total of 117.66 crore, Awarapan 2 has registered the 3rd highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. It crossed Dhamaal 4 by a considerable margin to enter the top 3.

Check out the highest opening week collections in Bollywood in 2026 (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore Border 2: 244.97 crore Awarapan 2: 117.66 crore Dhamaal 4: 99.09 crore Bhooth Bangle: 95.68 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 95.21 crore Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore O Romeo: 52.51 crore Alpha: 48.4 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 43.53 crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 45 crore

India net: 117.66 crore

ROI: 72.66 crore

ROI%: 161%

India gross: 138.85 crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Must Read: Awarapan 2 Overseas Box Office Day 6: Becomes 8th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2026, Eyes Dhamaal 4’s Lifetime!

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