Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s action thriller Awarapan 2 has emerged as a super-hit at the box office. It has successfully completed its opening week, staying only behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Massive profits have already been registered. Scroll below for the day 7 collection!
How much did it earn in its opening week?
According to estimates, Awarapan 2 amassed 6.03 crore on day 7 in India. It witnessed a 13.85% drop compared to 7 crore collected on Thursday. The hold has been excellent in the opening week, far beyond expectations.
The opening week has concluded at 117.66 crore net. Awarapan 2 is made on a reported budget of 45 crore. It has registered returns of 72.66 crore, which is 161% in profit percentage. Nitin Kakkar’s directorial is officially a superhit in India. Mind you, the action thriller is the only super success of Bollywood in 2026 after Dhurandhar 2. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 138.85 crore.
Trending
Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Day 1: 23.4 crore
- Day 2: 34.09 crore
- Day 3: 26.82 crore
- Day 4: 10.06 crore
- Day 5: 10.26 crore
- Day 6: 7 crore
- Day 7: 6.03 crore
Total: 117.66 crore
3rd highest opening week of 2026
With a cumulative total of 117.66 crore, Awarapan 2 has registered the 3rd highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. It crossed Dhamaal 4 by a considerable margin to enter the top 3.
Check out the highest opening week collections in Bollywood in 2026 (net earnings):
- Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore
- Border 2: 244.97 crore
- Awarapan 2: 117.66 crore
- Dhamaal 4: 99.09 crore
- Bhooth Bangle: 95.68 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 95.21 crore
- Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore
- O Romeo: 52.51 crore
- Alpha: 48.4 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 43.53 crore
Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 7 Summary
- Budget: 45 crore
- India net: 117.66 crore
- ROI: 72.66 crore
- ROI%: 161%
- India gross: 138.85 crore
- Verdict: Super-Hit
Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Awarapan 2 Overseas Box Office Day 6: Becomes 8th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2026, Eyes Dhamaal 4’s Lifetime!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News