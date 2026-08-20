Awarapan 2 Overseas Box Office Day 6 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani led Awarapan 2 continues a rock-steady hold at the overseas box office. In less than a week, the action drama has crossed the 25 crore mark. It has also surpassed O’Romeo to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

How much has Awarapan 2 earned overseas?

According to the latest update, Awarapan 2 amassed 1.50 crore gross at the overseas box office on day 6. With that, its international total has surged to 25.30 crore gross. It has swiftly moved past the 25 crore mark, achieving a new milestone for Emraan Hashmi, as it marks his highest solo grosser.

Beats O’Romeo

Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo has finished its international run, collecting 24.75 crore gross. In only 6 days, Awarapan 2 has surpassed that mark, emerging as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 overseas.

It now needs only 1.19 crore more to beat Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, which has earned 26.5 crore gross. Another day, another milestone will be unlocked! Post that, Shabana Azmi’s co-starrer will compete against Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy action thriller Alpha (28.15 crore).

All eyes are on whether Awarapan 2 can enter the top 5 highest-grossers of 2026 in Bollywood. For that, it will need to surpass Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle (33.36 crore).

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the overseas box office (gross earnings):

Dhurandhar 2 – 451 crore Bhooth Bangla – 57.55 crore Border 2 – 57.25 crore Cocktail 2 – 42.96 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 33.36 crore Alpha – 28.15 crore Dhamaal 4 – 26.5 crore Awarapan 2 – 25.31 crore (6 days) O’Romeo – 24.75 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 21.98 crore

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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