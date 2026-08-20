Khalifa Day 1 Advance Booking: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Pre-Sales Lags Behind Aadujeevitham ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa is all set to hit theaters worldwide today. The film’s advance booking started on Sunday evening, three days before its grand release. The advance booking was opened along with teh trailer launch of the film. A brief glimpse of Mohanlal’s cameo added to the film’s excitement, boosting collections in the first few hours. Now that the film has been released in theaters, read a detailed report on the pre-sale of the film.

How Much Did Khalifa Earn In Pre-Sales?

As of Wednesday evening, the worldwide pre-sale collection for Khalifa had grossed 4.2 crore. In Kerala, the film’s home state, the Onam release wrapped up pre-sales at 3.01 crore, according to trade analyst AB George. The earnings have come from a total of 1,616 shows with 36.33% occupancy.

Reportedly, in India, the final pre-sales have reached 3.6 crore gross, while the worldwide total has reached 6.4 crore. The film will need a solid opening-day collection to surpass Aadujeevitham and become Prithviraj’s biggest opening as a solo lead. The pre-sales for Aadujeevitham in Kerala totaled 3.63 crore. Its net India collection for day 1 was 7.6 crore.

Where Does Khalifa Stand In Pre-Sales at Kerala Box Office?

With its pre-sales, Khalifa has managed to enter the top 10 Day 1 pre-sales at the Kerala Box Office of 2026. It trails Jayasuriya’s Aadu 3, which earned 3.41 crore from 1503.

Take a look at Top 10 Day 1 Pre-Sales at Kerala Box Office in 2026 (Gross)

Drishyam 3 – 8.19 Cr from 2387 shows Patriot – 5.66 Cr from 1931 shows Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 4.07 Cr from 1753 shows Jana Nayagan – 3.43 Cr from 2074 shows Aadu 3 – 3.41 Cr from 1503 shows Khalifa – 3.01 Cr from 1612 shows Athiradi – 1.87 Cr from 1455 shows (D1) + 58 lakh from 109 shows (P) Kattalan – 1.79 Cr from 1193 shows Vaazha 2 – 1.68 Cr from 1037 shows Chatha Pacha – 1.50 Cr from 1223 shows

More About Khalifa

One of the film’s biggest highlights and best-kept secrets is Mohanlal’s cameo. Details about his character are still under wraps and will be a sweet surprise on the big screen. Khalifa is directed by Vysakh. The actor-director duo last worked together on the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja. The film also starred Mammootty in the lead. Back in 2010, it was the highest-grossing film in Kerala. Fans would also be interested in seeing the reunion of the filmmaker and actor and what they bring to the table. While the milestone seems difficult, it is not unachievable.

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