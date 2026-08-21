Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 7: Pulls Off Kollywood’s 3rd Biggest Opening Week Of 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, has ended its first week at the Indian box office. In its opening weekend, it scored 58.15 crore, and with favorable word-of-mouth, the film was expected to fare really well on weekdays, but it saw a slightly higher drop than expected. Still, it managed to score a healthy total, earning 80 crore+ net. With this, the film has registered Kollywood’s 3rd biggest opening week of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Vishwanath And Sons earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Tamil family entertainer scored 4.2 crore on the first Thursday, day 7. Compared to day 6’s 5.1 crore, it showed a 17.64% drop. Overall, it has earned 81.6 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 96.28 crore gross. From here, the film is on track to comfortably enter the 100 crore club (net).

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 15.35 crore

Day 2 – 22.25 crore

Day 3 – 20.55 crore

Day 4 – 7.8 crore

Day 5 – 6.35 crore

Day 6 – 5.1 crore

Day 7 – 4.2 crore

Total – 81.6 crore

Records Kollywood’s 3rd biggest opening week of 2026

With 81.6 crore, Vishwanath And Sons has recorded Kollywood’s 3rd biggest opening week of 2026 at the Indian box office. It claimed the 3rd spot by surpassing DC (41.9 crore) by a big margin of 39.7 crore.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top opening weeks of 2026 in India (net):

Jana Nayagan – 153.55 crore (8 days) Karuppu – 113.85 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 81.6 crore DC – 41.9 crore Parasakthi – 36.25 crore (6 days)

Recovers nearly 63% of its budget

Vishwanath And Sons was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore, and has earned 81.6 crore net so far. So, in 7 days, the film has recovered 62.77% of its budget and is still in deficit of 48.4 crore or 37.23%. While hitting the 100 crore mark is entirely possible, recovering the full cost seems out of reach.

Box office summary:

Budget – 130 crore

India net collection – 81.6 crore

Recovery – 62.77%

Deficit – 48.4 crore

Deficit% – 37.23%

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