DC North America Box Office: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Surges Nearly To 84% Profit Over Breakeven (Photo Credit: Instagram)

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, has surprised everyone with its worldwide box-office run and has a chance of entering the 100-crore club. Amid this, its run in North America (USA and Canada) has grabbed all the limelight, emerging as a highly profitable venture for distributors. In a span of 13 days, the film has scored over $700K in the territory, scoring much higher than its breakeven target. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tamil romantic action thriller film premiered in North America on August 6 with good numbers. It grossed $32K, which is good for a film with no star face as such. Including premieres, it grossed a solid $121K. Further, with strong word-of-mouth, it maintained a firm grip at the ticket windows and emerged victorious within a few days.

DC amasses a strong total in North America in 13 days

Due to new Indian releases, DC’s pace has definitely slowed, but it has already done its job. As per the recent update, the film has grossed an impressive $735K (7.04 crore) at the North American box office in 13 days, with $11K coming on the second Wednesday. At this pace, it’ll conclude week 2 just below the $750K mark.

Makes a solid 83.75% profit over its breakeven

For those who don’t know, DC‘s breakeven target in North America was set at $400K (3.83 crore). If the target is compared with its current collections, we can see that the film has already earned $335K (3.21 crore) more than its breakeven point. Calculated further, it has amassed a solid 83.75% profit, thus emerging as a big winner for distributors.

With Irumudi and other South Indian films arriving in the territory, the run of the Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer will be impacted further. So, reaching $800K looks out of reach. Nonetheless, it’s a big box-office success and establishes Lokesh as a potential bankable actor. Let’s see how far the film goes!

More about the film

DC is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Avinash Raghudevan in key roles. Reportedly, the film is loosely based on the 1917 novel Devdas. It was released in theaters on August 7.

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