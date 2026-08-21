Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Day 1 Advance: Scores 9th Biggest Pre-Sales Of 2026 In Kerala (Photo Credit – Facebook)

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has been released in theaters today. The film, directed by Girish AD, marks the second Onam release of the season after Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa. The film releases amid much anticipation as it brings back Nivin Pualy in a genre he excels in and Girish AD’s next after the blockbuster Premalu. The film’s pre-sales have already crossed that of Nivin Pauly’s last hit, Sarvam Maya (2025). Scroll ahead to read the detailed final pre-sales of the film!

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Scores 9th Biggest Pre-Sales of 2026 In Kerala

The film has managed to enter the top 10 in pre-sales at the Kerala Box Office. According to trade analysts, the film collected 1.75 crore gross in pre-sales in Kerala. The Nivin Pauly-starrer has recorded the 9th-highest pre-sales in Kerala this year. Meanwhile, its box-office competitor, Khalifa, wrapped up as the 6th-biggest pre-sale in Kerala for 2026. The latest Malayalam film surpassed Vaazha 2’s pre-sales, which registered 1.68 crore from 1037 shows.

Take A Look At The Top Day 1 Pre-Sales at Kerala Box Office – 2026

Drishyam 3 – 8.19 Cr From 2387 Shows Patriot– 5.66 Cr From 1931 Shows Spider-Man: Brand New Day– 4.07 Cr from 1753 shows Jana Nayagan – 3.43 Cr From 2074 Shows Aadu 3 – 3.41 Cr From 1503 Shows Khalifa – 3.01 Cr From 1612 Shows Athiradi – 1.87 Cr From 1455 Shows (D1) + 58L From 109 Shows (P) Kattalan – 1.79 Cr From 1193 Shows Bethlehem Kudumba Unit – 1.75 Cr From 1327 Shows Vaazha 2 – 1.68 Cr From 1037 Shows

Meanwhile, the pre-sales for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala surpassed those of Sarvam Maya’s advance. The actor’s last hit earned 1.24 crore in pre-sales on day 1 in Kerala. Nivin’s latest release has become the second-highest advance of his career, only behind Kayamkulam Kochunni. Worldwide, the film has grossed 4.2 crore in pre-sales.

How Much Does Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Need To Earn To Become Nivin Pauly’s Biggest Opener?

Nivin Pauly’s career-best opening day collection still belongs to the 2018 film Kayamkulam Kochunni. It’s been 8 years, and the opening day record has not been broken by any of Nivin’s films. The period drama grossed 5.3 crore in India, with an estimated worldwide gross of 9.54 crore. Meanwhile, Sarvam Maya grossed 3.5 crore in India on its opening day, and its worldwide gross stood at around 8.3 crore. For Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to break Kayamkulam Kochunni’s record, it will have to gross over 5.3 crore in India.

More About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Ashley’s (Mamitha Baiju) homecoming from abroad takes an emotional turn when a wedding next door stirs memories of her first love Justin (Nivin Pauly). Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a heartwarming rom-com about first love, second chances, and love worth waiting for.”

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