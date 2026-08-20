Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath And Sons refuses to slow down at the worldwide box office. It has already achieved many milestones before the completion of its first week. The Tamil romantic comedy is now less than 13 crore away from its next feat. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Set to touch the 50 crore milestone overseas!

There’s competition from GDN and DC, but Venky Atluri’s directorial is the leading choice of the audience. In 6 days, it has accumulated a handsome 46 crore gross overseas. The second weekend is around the corner, which will help it score a half-century. Exciting times ahead!

Where does it stand worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Vishwanath And Sons stands at 137.33 crore gross. This includes 77.40 crore net, which converts to 91.33 crore gross from the domestic circuit.

The romantic comedy just needs 12.67 crore more in the kitty to touch the 150 crore mark worldwide. It will become Suriya’s second film in history to achieve the milestone. Interestingly, he scored his first earlier this year with Karuppu. It’s indeed been a good year for the Tamil superstar.

As for the 2026 highest Kollywood grossers, Vishwanath And Sons stands at the third spot, behind Karuppu and Jana Nayagan (325.95 crore). But entering the 300 crore club will not be possible, hence it will wrap up at this very position.

Take a look at Suriya’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Karuppu – 315 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 137.33 crore Singam 2 – 122.8 crore 24 – 108.9 crore Kanguva – 107.03 crore 7 Aum Arivu – 105.2 crore Retro – 97.48 crore Anjaan – 83.55 crore Maattrraan – 78.5 crore Massu Engira Masilamani – 73.85 crore

Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 77.40 crore

India gross: 91.33 crore

Overseas gross: 46 crore

Worldwide gross: 137.33 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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