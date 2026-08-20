Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Day 1 Advance: Surpasses Sarvam Maya’s Pre-Sales In Kerala (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The first Onam release of the season, Khalifa, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has hit theaters today. The film received mixed reviews from audiences. Now, all eyes are on Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, directed by Girish AD. This marks Nivin’s first with the Premalu director. The sweet rom-com genre is where Nivin usually shines and is expected to be his next big hit after Sarvam Maya. Scroll ahead to read the detailed pre-sales update of the film!

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Surpasses Sarvam Maya in Pre-sales

On Thursday afternoon, pre-sales for Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film in Kerala surpassed those of Sarvam Maya‘s advance. The actor’s last hit, released in 2025, earned 1.24 crore in pre-sales on day 1 in Kerala. Incidentally, the latest film has reached 1.25 crore as of Thursday afternoon, according to trade reports. The film is all set to become the second-highest advance of a Nivin Pauly-starrer, only behind Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The worldwide pre-sales of the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit have surpassed 1.7 crore in gross. With one-day collections, Nivin Pauly’s opening day collection in India alone is set to cross 3.5 crore. If morning reports are positive, the ilm will be able to cross 4 crore in India.

How Much Does Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Need To Earn To Become Nivin Pauly’s Biggest Opener?

Nivin Pauly’s career-best opening day collection still belongs to the 2018 film Kayamkulam Kochunni. It’s been 8 years, and the opening day record has not been broken by any of Nivin’s films. The period drama grossed 5.3 crore in India, with an estimated worldwide gross of 9.54 crore. Meanwhile, Sarvam Maya grossed 3.5 crore in India on its opening day, and its worldwide gross stood at around 8.3 crore. For Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to break Kayamkulam Kochunni’s record, it will have to gross over 5.3 crore in India.

More About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Ashley’s (Mamitha Baiju) homecoming from abroad takes an emotional turn when a wedding next door stirs memories of her first love Justin (Nivin Pauly). Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a heartwarming rom-com about first love, second chances, and love worth waiting for.”

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