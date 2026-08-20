DC Box Office Collection Day 13: All Set To Surpass Thaai Kizhavi’s Lifetime ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut DC, is nearing the end of its second week at the box office. The film had a great run at the box office in its first week, but slowed down after the release of Vishwanath & Sons. The Suriya starrer Tamil film has dominated theaters down South, especially in Tamil Nadu. This is a result of the reduction in the number of shows allotted to DC. Despite that, DC has sustained well at the box office. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report for the film.

How Much Did DC Earn At The Box Office In 13 Days?

The Tamil romantic action thriller earned 1.56 crore on its second Wednesday against 2,112 shows. It maintained momentum midweek, with a drop of only 13.81% from its second Tuesday collection. In total, the film’s net collection stands at 60.13 crore, which equals 70.95 crore in gross. Overseas, the film has grossed 21.5 crore, bringing the worldwide gross total to 92.45 crore.

Week-Wise Box Office Total of DC:

Week 1: 41.9 crore

Day 8: 2.86 crore

Day 9: 5.5 crore

Day 10: 4.5 crore

Day 11: 2 crore

Day 12: 1.81 crore

Day 13: 1.56 crore

Total: 60.13 crore

All Set To Surpass Thaai Kizhavi

DC is now on track to surpass the lifetime collection of Thaai Kizhavi. With this, the film will become the 4th-highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026. The Arun Matheswaran directorial will surpass Thaai Kizhavi over the third weekend. DC will end up at the 4th highest-grossing film as it won’t be able to surpass the collections of Jana Nayagan, Karuppu, and Vishwanath & Sons.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Karuppu – 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan – 197.26 crore (28 days) Vishwanath And Sons – 77.4 crore (6 days) Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore DC – 60.13 crore (13 days) Blast – 53.06 crore Youth – 52.53 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 41.66 crore

More about the film

DC is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Avinash Raghudevan in key roles. Reportedly, the film is loosely based on the 1917 novel Devdas. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies.

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