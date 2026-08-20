Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 13: Still 3.5 Crore Away From Major Milestone ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju slowed down at the box office after its first week. The Telugu horror-comedy had a good start at the box office, giving the actor hope for a box-office revival. The actor’s last two releases, Operation Valentine and Matka, tanked at the box office. While Korean Kanakaraju had a good start, the film is now struggling to enter the safe zone. Read the detailed box office report of Korean Kanakaraju after 13 days!

How Much Did Korean Kanakaraju Earn In 13 Days?

The Varun Tej-starrer earned 0.25 crore net at the domestic box office on its second Wednesday. The film was shown on 705 screens midweek. This was a slight dip from second Tuesday’s collection of 0.28 crore. The net total of the film stands at 22.8 crore, which equals 26.9 crore gross. Overseas, the film has grossed 5.60 crore, pushing its worldwide gross to 32.5 crore.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection Of Korean Kanakaraju

Week 1: 19.01 crore

Day 8: 0.69 crore

Day 9: 1.26 crore

Day 10: 1.03 crore

Day 11: 0.28 crore

Day 12: 0.28 crore

Day 13: 0.25 crore

Total: 22.8 crore

Korean Kanakaraju Yet To Enter Top 10 Tollywood Grossers Of 2026

Korean Kanakaraju has almost completed 2 weeks at the box office. There is not much scope for the film to redeem itself. The film is still 4 crore away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2026. At number 10 is Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which ended its lifetime run with a net of 26.27 crore in India. The film is 3.48 crore away from surpassing Nari Nari Naduma Murai and entering the top 10.

Here are the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office:

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: 218.47 crore

Peddi: 244.27 crore

The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 72.38 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram: 62 crore

Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore

Lenin: 49.31 crore

Chennai Love Story: 38.34 crore

Dacoit: 36.7 crore

Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore

If Korean Kanakaraju maintains the momentum in the next week as well, it can surpass Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Luckily for the Varun Tej-starrer, there are no major Telugu films scheduled for release in theaters this week.

Korean Kanakaraju Budget & Recovery

Korean Kanakaraju was reportedly made on a budget of 38 crore. The film has so far earned 22.8 crore at the Indian box office. It is still 15.2 crores away from entering the safe zone. At the current pace, it will struggle to make a mark at the box office. The film has recovered 60% so far. According to Koimoi Parameters, the film has secured a losing verdict for now. If the film manages to recover its budget, it will become an average at the box office.

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