Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 6 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tamil romantic comedy Vishwanath and Sons is on track to hit the 100 crore mark in India. Venky Atluri’s directorial has crossed the 75 crore mark on Wednesday. It is now inches away from entering Suriya’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India. Scroll below for the day 6 box office update!

How much did Vishwanath and Sons earn on day 6?

According to estimates, Vishwanath and Sons added 5.1 crore net to its kitty on day 6, across the Tamil and Telugu versions. It saw a 20% drop compared to 6.35 crore collected on Wednesday. There’s been considerable competition from GDN and DC, but Mamitha Baiju’s co-starrer is the leading choice of the audience.

The total box office collection in India surges to 77.40 crore net. Around 59.5% of the budget has been recovered by the romantic comedy drama, which is made on a reported investment of 130 crore. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 91.33 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 15.35 crore

Day 2: 22.25 crore

Day 3: 20.55 crore

Day 4: 7.8 crore

Day 5: 6.35 crore

Day 6: 5.1 crore

Total: 77.40 crore

Now chasing Singam 3’s lifetime!

Vishwanath and Sons now only needs 3.6 crore more at the Indian box office to enter Suriya’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. It will easily surpass Singam 3 (81 crore) today and may also surpass Kanguva (82.65 crore).

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Suriya in India (gross collection):

Karuppu – 198 crore Singam 2 – 98 crore 7 Aum Arivu – 89 crore Kanguva – 82.65 crore Singam 3 – 81 crore

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 77.40 crore

Budget recovery: 59.5%

India gross: 91.33 crore

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