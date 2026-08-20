Box Office: Rukmini Vasanth’s Eyes 800 Crore Milestone With Toxic (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who shot to fame with Kantara: Chapter 1, is now gearing up for another massive film, Toxic. She is one of the five actresses in the film, starring Yash as the only male lead. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is one of the most hyped films of the year and is expected to set the box office on fire. This film is definitely going to boost Rukmini’s overall box office impact! Scroll ahead to read why!

Rukmini Vasanth’s Domestic Box Office

The actress’s highest-grossing film currently is Kantara: Chapter 1. The film earned a net total of 622.48 crore at the domestic box office, which equals 734.53 crore gross. Post-COVID, the actress has been part of several films, but none have performed and boosted her career like Kantara did. However, overall, her current domestic box office net collection stands at 761.63 crore. The actress is very close to reaching the 800 crore mark in India and is just one solid hit away from doing it. While Toxic will definitely help her achieve the mark, it is to be seen how soon.

Can Toxic Opening Day Push Rukmini Vasanth’s India Total Past 800 Crore?

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was initially scheduled to release in theatres in March. But the makers decided not to clash with Dhurandhar 2 and instead pushed the film’s release. The film is now coming out on August 26, a Wednesday. It also marks the Onam festival. While the director is from Kerala, Yash also has a strong fan base in the state, thanks to KGF.

With the immense hype and craze for Yash, can Toxic collect 40 crore net in India on Day 1? Well, it is not impossible for the film, owing to its craze. However, the limitation is that it is an A-rated film, which prevents family audiences from coming to theatres. The film’s team has also made it very clear that the intended audience is adults only. The film is also releasing on the Eid al-Milad holiday. The Hindi version is expected to clock 17-20 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 1, which will be considered a good start. The Kannada version is also expected to bring in massive collections from down south. So, the 40 crore opening cannot yet be dismissed. More details can be expected as advance booking commences in full force.

What’s Next For Rukmini Vasanth?

Even as Rukmini awaits the release of her next big film, she has begun shooting for her next. The actress recently announced her first Malayalam film with Nivin Pauly. The film, tentatively titled NP51, is being directed by debutant Nashid Famy. The project marks Nivin’s 51st film. The makers announced the project with a pooja ceremony on August 09, 2026 (Saturday). The movie is jointly produced by Martin Prakatt Films and Nivin’s banner, Pauly Jr Pictures.

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