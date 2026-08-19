Toxic Hindi Box Office: Gears Up For Historic Non-Sequel Opening For A Kannada Film (Photo Credit: X)



The countdown for Toxic has started, and we’re just 7 days away from its grand theatrical release. Since Yash is marking his big return after KGF Chapter 2, expectations are sky high. The film is a magnum opus, mounted on a huge scale and backed by a massive budget. While the cost hasn’t been officially declared, reports suggest the budget has exceeded 500 crore, and to emerge as a clean winner against such an exorbitant cost, the film needs a strong Hindi run at the Indian box office. As for the start, the Hindi-dubbed version is expected to open well.

Riding on the stardom of Yash

Post-KGF, Yash has become a brand across India, especially in the Hindi market. His popularity is beyond big cities, deeply penetrating the tier 1 and tier 2 regions. With such stardom on the line, his upcoming period gangster action thriller has the potential to surprise everyone in the long run, and on the first day, it is expected to mint good numbers.

Toxic’s Hindi version is expected to score up to 20 crore on day 1

Ever since Toxic was officially announced, it has been in the limelight, which is a good thing. Given the buzz, Yash’s popularity, and the Id-e-Milad holiday, the Hindi version is expected to clock 17-20 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which will be considered a good start at the Indian box office.

Set to make history at the Indian box office

Yash’s last film, KGF Chapter 2, was a rage in the Hindi version and opened at a historic 53.95 crore net. Such a start is impossible to replicate as there’s no sequel factor this time. Yet, with an expected start of 17-20 crore, the film is all set to register the biggest Hindi opening for a non-sequel Kannada film in India, beating KGF Chapter 2 (2.1 crore).

Coming to the original Kannada version, Toxic has a chance of minting record-breaking numbers on the opening day. Let’s see how the film fares in the advance booking stage.

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