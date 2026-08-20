Khalifa Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): 127% Higher Than Prithviraj Sukumaran's Last Opening!

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has stormed back to the big screen with his Khalifa but the buzz has not translated into the opening day collection for the film! Despite decent advance bookings, the film has stayed low in numbers on the opening day. Although the only saving grace is that the film performed more than double the opening day of Prithviraj’s last release, I, Nobody!

His latest release, also starring Mohanlal in a very special cameo, has registered a monumental 127% jump compared to Prithviraj’s previous release, I, Nobody, which opened at 2.20 crore at the box office on opening day!

Khalifa Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Thursday, August 20, Khalifa opened in the range of 4.5 – 5 crore at the box office. It registered a good 46% average occupancy across approximately 1,967 shows in India, making it the 5th biggest opening for a Malayalam film in 2026.