Khalifa Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): 127% Higher Than Prithviraj Sukumaran's Last Opening!

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has stormed back to the big screen with his Khalifa but the buzz has not translated into the opening day collection for the film! Despite decent advance bookings, the film has stayed low in numbers on the opening day. Although the only saving grace is that the film performed more than double the opening day of Prithviraj’s last release, I, Nobody!
His latest release, also starring Mohanlal in a very special cameo, has registered a monumental 127% jump compared to Prithviraj’s previous release, I, Nobody, which opened at 2.20 crore at the box office on opening day!
Khalifa Box Office Day 1 Estimates
On the opening day, Thursday, August 20, Khalifa opened in the range of 4.5 – 5 crore at the box office. It registered a good 46% average occupancy across approximately 1,967 shows in India, making it the 5th biggest opening for a Malayalam film in 2026.
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Top 10 Mollywood Openings Of 2026
Prithviraj Sukumaran has pushed his own I, Nobody, out of the top 10 Malayalam openers of 2026. He has comfortably surpassed the opening day numbers of Vaazha 2, Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies, and Kattalan. A good word-of-mouth might help the film pick up over the weekend, so that it performs better than Prithviraj Sukumaran’s last theatrical release, which tanked at the box office!
Check out the top 10 Mollywood Openers of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection).
- Drishyam 3: 15.85 crore
- Patriot: 10 crore
- Athiradi: 6.07 crore
- Aadu 3: 5.95 crore
- Khalifa: 4.5 – 5 crore*
- Vaazha 2: 4.75 crore
- Kattalan: 3.05 crore
- Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies: 3.4 crore
- Pallichattambi: 2.9 crore
- Thudakkam: 2.55 crore
* denotes estimated numbers
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.
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