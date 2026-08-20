Khalifa X Review: Check Out Audience Verdict On Prithviraj Sukumaran Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Khalifa, directed by Vysakh, has been released in theaters. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, it is the first Onam release of the season. There is a lot of hype for the film. The makers largely stayed away from on-ground promotion for the film and relied on pushing it on social media, especially in the days leading up to the release. Even the film’s trailer was released four days before its global release.

Prithvraj’s Onam release is opening solo. Earlier, it was supposed to clash in theaters with Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game. However, the I’m Game team backed out of the Onam race and decided to coin me two weter, making way for a solo release for Khalifa. Despite that, pre-sales for Khalifa were lower than expected. Mohanlal also has a well-guarded cameo in Khalifa.

Khalifa X Reviews

The First Day First Show for Khalifa began at 9 am in several theaters. Reviews for the film from the first set of audience have now come on social media. The reviews are largely mixed, with the audience uniting on just one thing- a banger Mohanlal cameo. Scroll ahead and read what audiences have to say about the film.

A user wrote on X, “Last 15 minutes – Absolute Riot. Ahmed Ali hype was worth every penny.”

Last 15 minutes – Absolute Riot 🔥🥵



Ahmed Ali hype was worth every penny 🫶🏽#Khalifa #Mohanlal https://t.co/P3dwoScFe1 — Jerin Chacko (@mallucanadian) August 20, 2026

Another person wrote, “A star cameo alone cannot turn a bad movie into a good one. Expected a lot more from Vyshakh.”

A star cameo alone cannot turn a bad movie into a good one. Expected a lot more from Vyshakh. #Khalifa — Cine Bae (@Cinebae_) August 20, 2026

“Khalifa Halftime. OG Director Vyshakh Is Back,” wrote another person. They added, “Prithvi As Amir Ali Is Fire! Stage Set For Banger Second Half!”

#Khalifa Halftime💥

OG Director Vyshakh Is Back!!⚡



Prithvi As Amir Ali Is Fire!

Stage Set For Banger Second Half! — Jaseel Muhammed (@JaseelMhd_GOAT) August 20, 2026

A person who was not impressed by the story wrote, “A typical mass movie that offers nothing new or fresh. Vyshakh fails to stage the elevations properly where they were needed. When L appeared, the theatre literally shook. The tailend resembles Animal, IYKYK. Overall, an OKAY mass padam.”

#Khalifa



A typical mass movie that offers nothing new or fresh.



Vyshakh fails to stage the elevations properly where they were needed.



When L appeared, the theatre literally shook 🔥



The tailend resembles Animal, IYKYK.



Overall, an OKAY mass padam. https://t.co/ylRqOTOH1R — Cinemaniac (@Sambaboy10J) August 20, 2026

Another user praised the film and wrote, “Khalifa kathichu guyss. Sureshot Onam winner. What a climax….Lalletan peak. Pure entertainment…watch in crowded shows.”

#khalifa kathichu guysss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Sureshot Onam winner 🏆🏆🏆



What a climax….Lalletan peak 😍😍😍 Pure entertainment…watch in crowded shows 💥💥#PrithvirajSukumaran — Insider (@TheInsidersoffl) August 20, 2026

Another person also called it an average watch. “Khalifa 2nd half is good & watchable. Some surprise elements work well too. Overall, an average but watchable movie”.

#Khalifa 2nd half is good & watchable. Some surprise elements work well too. Overall, an average but watchable movie. 👍🏻#Khalifa #Toronto — Casablanca (@casablancacine) August 20, 2026

Pointing out the good and bad of the film, an audience member expressed, “Khalifa’s first half is just below average. Turns out it follows pretty much the same template as the Smuggling movie, with a highly predictable storyline. The intro and fight sequences were good, though, and the BGM is also nice. As of now, it’s not a good one.”

#khalifa first half is just below average. Turns out it follows pretty much the same template as the Smuggling movie, with a highly predictable storyline. The intro and fight sequences were good, though, and the BGM is also nice.

As of now, it’s not a good one. pic.twitter.com/j0DBPH9t25 — Jithu Mohan (@Jithu004) August 20, 2026

More About Khalifa

One of the film’s biggest highlights and best-kept secrets is Mohanlal’s cameo. Details about his character are still under wraps and will be a sweet surprise on the big screen. Khalifa is directed by Vysakh. The actor-director duo last worked together on the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja. The film also starred Mammootty in the lead. Back in 2010, it was the highest-grossing film in Kerala. Fans would also be interested in seeing the reunion of the filmmaker and actor and what they bring to the table. While the milestone seems difficult, it is not unachievable.

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