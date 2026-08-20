Chennai Love Story OTT Release Update ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Chennai Love Story turned into a total surprise at the box office. The Telugu romantic film made its mark primarily through strong word-of-mouth. In fact, the film entered theatres on July 24 with limited pre-release buzz. Moreover, it released just a day after the Tamil juggernaut Jana Nayagan, which further intensified the competition.

Now, the Telugu film is ready to enter its next chapter, taking its moving tale of love and longing to audiences worldwide. Despite competition from films headlined by major stars, Chennai Love Story held its ground and delivered a solid box-office performance. Ultimately, the film grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide, marking an impressive feat for a small-budget production.

Chennai Love Story Plot

The story centers around Nivedita aka Nivi (Sri Gouri Priya), and her depressing love life. The film opens with Nivi’s breakup with her boyfriend Ajay (Thrigun). They were together for three years, and their relationship came to a dramatic end. This leads Nivi into a depression. She heads for Chennai to stay with her friends. However, with depression, she also turns to alcohol for comfort.

On the other side of Chennai is Steven Shankar (Kiran Abbavaram). He is an aspiring filmmaker who is trying hard to make it big in the city. His path crosses with Nivi’s. His innocence starts making me feel happy about her life again. She slowly comes out of depression and stops drinking. In the process, Nivi falls in love with Stephen. Meanwhile, Steven’s career finally goes in the right direction after he successfully narrates a story to a producer. In their personal life, Nivi and Steven decide to marry. However, on the day of their wedding, Steven tragically dies in an accident. Nivi spirals back into depression and takes refuge in alcohol.

One day, when Nivi is at Steven’s grave, her blood spills on it. This causes Steven’s soul to appear to Nivi, making her happy. However, at this time, Ajay makes a comeback in her life. What follows makes the rest of the story.

The film stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead. The film has been directed by Lucky Bezawada and Ravi Namburii and written by Ravi Namburri and Sai Rajesh Neelam. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma, and the cinematography is done by Daniel Viswas.

The film is produced by Sai Rajesh Neelam and SKN. Chennai Love Story was edited by Santhosh Naidu.

Chennai Love Story will be available for streaming on Sony LIV from August 21.

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