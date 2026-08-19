Atlee On The Odyssey (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/Instagram)

Filmmaker Atlee has expressed his admiration for The Odyssey, calling it an experience that goes far beyond conventional cinema. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Atlee shared a heartfelt note praising Christopher Nolan’s storytelling, the film’s imagery, cinematography, and Ludwig Göransson’s music, saying the epic had the rare ability to completely transport him to another world.

Atlee Praises The Odyssey’s Immersive Storytelling

Reflecting on the experience, Atlee wrote, “There are films you watch. There are films you admire. And then, very rarely, there are films that completely take you somewhere else. The Odyssey did that to me.” He went on to praise Nolan’s narrative as “astonishing,” adding that the imagery speaks its own language and the camera feels like another character telling the story. Speaking about Göransson’s music, he wrote that it “doesn’t just accompany the film—it enters your pulse.”

Atlee further described the film as having “an adrenaline and an immersive force” that he has rarely felt inside a theater. Sharing what stayed with him most, he wrote, “But what stayed with me most was something very personal, while the audience in you completely surrenders to it, that is a true EPIC.” Concluding his note, Atlee encouraged audiences to experience The Odyssey in IMAX, writing, “Let the film surround you. Let the film take over. Let it take you somewhere else. Some cinema is meant to be watched. Some cinema is meant to be lived.”

Atlee On The Odyssey (Photo Credit: X)

With Atlee himself known for creating larger-than-life cinematic spectacles, his appreciation for Nolan’s latest epic has further sparked anticipation for his next directorial venture, Raaka, starring Allu Arjun. The filmmaker’s upcoming collaboration with the superstar has already generated considerable excitement, with audiences eagerly anticipating what Atlee will bring to the screen next.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South.

Must Read: Toxic: Yash Opens Up About His Darker Film, Clarifies, “We Have Not Made It for Kids”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News