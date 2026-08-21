Toxic Box Office Advance Booking Update (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, is the next big release of Indian cinema, and movie buffs are really excited about it. The much-awaited advance bookings have started at the Indian box office, and the response has been simply superb. Speaking about stats, the film has sold tickets worth 10 crore+ gross in just 10 hours. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The return of Yash after the historic success of KGF Chapter 2 has created genuine excitement among movie buffs. This time, he’s coming to the big screen with a standalone film, and the buzz is already high. The upcoming period gangster action thriller is mounted on a huge scale and is poised to be one of the biggest releases for an Indian film.

Toxic sees an impressive response in early advance bookings

Coming to the advance booking, tickets went live on BookMyShow and other online movie ticket booking platforms at midnight at 1:20 am IST today. Despite bookings opening at midnight, Toxic has managed to register solid numbers in the first few hours. As per the 11:30 am IST update, the magnum opus had grossed 11 crore (including blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales, which is impressive. So, in just 10 hours, the film hit the 11 crore mark in pre-sales, indicating the strong buzz on the ground level. Among states, Karnataka is currently in the lead with bookings worth 7 crore+.

Out of 11 crore, it has been learned that the important Hindi version of Toxic has gone past the 3 crore mark, clearly indicating Yash’s stardom in the Hindi market. And with 5 more days to go, these numbers are expected to see a big surge at the Indian box office, setting the stage for a rocking start.

More about the film

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who is also a co-writer along with Yash. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. The film is scheduled to release on August 26.

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