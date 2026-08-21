Mirai Japan Box Office Day 1: Strong Pre-Sales Beat Dhurandhar 2 & Others, Top 10 Opening Footfalls Possible? (Photo Credit – JioHotstar)

Teja Sajja’s Mirai, which had its phase-one release in 2025, turned out to be a global box-office success. After making close to 150 crore gross during its original worldwide run, the film has arrived in Japanese theaters. Yes, it released in Japan today (August 21), and the excitement is in the air. The recent pre-sales report was surprising to many, as it surpassed the bookings for Dhurandhar 2 and other biggies. With such momentum, can the film enter the top 10 footfalls on day 1 by Indian films? Let’s discuss!

According to a recent report, the Telugu fantasy action-adventure film enjoyed good traction during the advance booking stage. Over the years, Indian films have carved a niche in Japan, with titles like Muthu, Baahubali 2, and RRR enjoying strong success. A common thread among these films is their rooted Indian storytelling. Now, it appears the same factor is working in favor of Teja’s film.

Mirai surprises everyone with its Japan pre-sales

Reportedly, the advance booking response for Mirai had been impressive, overtaking pre-sales of Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Dhurandhar 2. This was unexpected, as back in India and at the global level, all the aforementioned films did wonders and made blockbuster earnings. With such momentum in pre-sales, the film has given itself a hope of entering the top day 1 footfalls by Indian films at the Japanese box office.

To enter the top 10 opening-day footfalls ranking, Mirai needs to surpass Tiger 3, which registered around 1.3K footfalls on day 1. While that’s no easy feat, strong walk-ins could push the film past the Salman Khan starrer. Interestingly, Baahubali 2, which Mirai has already outperformed in pre-sales, currently ranks 9th, making the target challenging but not entirely out of reach.

RRR – 8.23K Saaho – 6.51K Kalki 2898 AD – 3.7K Pathaan – 2.22K Salaar – 2.2K Jawan – 1.96K Rangasthalam – 1.61K Devara – 1.55K Baahubali 2 – 1.38K Tiger 3 – 1.30K

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