Disha Patani’s Post-COVID Total At The Indian Box Office! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Disha Patani is bagging some really exciting roles in the post-COVID era. In 2026, she’s already delivered two big films. With the massive success of Awarapan 2, the 34-year-old actress has crossed the 1000 crore milestone in the post-pandemic era. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Disha Patani’s performance in the post-COVID era!

The journey began alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns in 2022. There were huge expectations from Mohit Suri’s psychological action thriller, but it turned out to be a losing affair. Against a 72 crore budget, the Ek Villain sequel collected only 41.49 crore net in its lifetime.

Then came Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, another commercial failure with a lifetime of only 33 crore. Disha Patani delivered her highest-grossing film of all time alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, which earned a staggering 646.31 crore net in India.

She was also seen in the Tamil film Kanguva alongside Suriya and Bobby Deol. The fantasy action drama also failed to impress audiences, earning only 70.39 crore net against a budget of 300-350 crore.

2026 is turning the tables!

Disha Patani is feeling lucky in 2026 with two back-to-back successes. First was Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle (137.93 crore). She is currently seen on the big screens alongside Emraan Hashmi in the hit Awarapan 2. The action thriller has collected an impressive 111.63 crore net in only 6 days of its box office run.

Crosses the 1000 crore milestone!

The cumulative total of Disha Patani’s 6 films in the post-COVID era reaches 1007.75 crore. With that, our Bollywood beauty swiftly crosses the 1000 crore milestone. She’s joined Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, and Triptii Dimri, who’ve all previously attained the feat.

Movie Budget India Net Collection Verdict Ek Villain Returns 72 Cr 41.49 Cr LOSING Yodha 66 Cr 33 Cr FLOP Kalki 2898 AD 600 Cr 646.31 Cr PLUS Kanguva 300-350 Cr 70.39 Cr FLOP Welcome To The Jungle 125 Cr 137.93 Cr PLUS Awarapan 2 45 Cr 111.63 Cr* HIT

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