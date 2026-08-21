Irumudi X Review: Ravi Teja’s Comeback Hailed By Netizens; Read Netizen Reactions (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Ravi Teja has made a comeback to the big screen with the Telugu film Irumudi. The actor, known for his mass-action films, switched gears for his comeback film, opting for an intense, emotional one. In Irumudi, he plays a doting father who will go to any extent for the love of his daughter. Not just that, he goes to any and all lengths for the education of the girl child in his town. Amid this, he also prepares for a pilgrimage to the sacred Sabarimala hills. The intense emotional story has struck a chord with the audience.

Ravi Teja’s emotional performance as a father to his young daughter has struck a chord with audiences on Day 1 of its release. The film has been directed by Shiva Naranag and also stars Nakshatra and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. The film is primarily centered on a father-daughter bond, in which Ravi’s character struggles with alcohol. However, it gets so bad that even his own daughter starts to fear him. That is when he fasts for Sabarimala, during which one is not allowed to consume alcohol for 40 days and is to lead a very calm and peaceful life.

Irumudi X Reviews

Netizens have been charmed by Ravi Teja’s emotional side on the screen. The film’s strong social message is also quite impactful, says the audience who watches the film on the big screen on day 1. Overall, audience reviews are positive.

Pointing the positives and negatives of the film, a netizen wrote, “#Irumudi :

Positives

Hard-Hitting Social Message

#Raviteja’s Natural Performance

Father–Daughter Emotions

Unexpected Twist

Powerful Climax

Shiva Nirvana’s Genuine Attempt

“Mallepoola Pallaki” Song & BGM

Well-Executed Action Episodes

Negatives

Few Slow-Paced Scenes in the 1st Half

BGM in Few Scenes

Few Logical Issues

Overall, a genuine attempt with a strong social point, emotions & solid performances.”

#Irumudi :



✅ Positives



👉Hard-Hitting Social Message

👉 #Raviteja’s Natural Performance

👉 Father–Daughter Emotions

👉 Unexpected Twist

👉 Powerful Climax

👉 Shiva Nirvana’s Genuine Attempt

👉 “Mallepoola Pallaki” Song & BGM

👉 Well-Executed Action Episodes



❌ Negatives



👉… — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) August 21, 2026

Another person wrote, “Irumudi – A SATISFYING MESSAGE AND EMOTIONAL DRIVEN FILM. The soul of the film reflects parenting and the bond between a Father and child. #RaviTeja delivers an outright emotional performance. The interval and pre-climax portions are major assets, while the climax stands out with a strong emotional impact.A satisfying #MallePoolaPallaki version. GV Prakash Kumar’s work is impressive. Director #ShivaNirvana ’s writing is convincing and despite a few dips, the emotional impact holds strong with the Sai Kumar hard hitting dialogues.”

#Irumudi – A SATISFYING MESSAGE AND EMOTIONAL DRIVEN FILM.



The soul of the film reflects parenting and the bond between a Father and child.#RaviTeja delivers an outright emotional performance. The interval and pre-climax portions are major assets, while the climax stands out… pic.twitter.com/VsilVqaqIb — Telugu Bit (@Telugubit) August 21, 2026

Well excuted 1st half led by actor @RaviTeja_offl. Went with the flow without any unnessesary interuptions and Father – daughter bonding was quite emotional. Actorrr #RaviTeja surpasses with his vintage emotions at this 2026 timeline.,” wrote another person on X.

Well excuted 1st half led by actor @RaviTeja_offl



Went with the flow without any unnessesary interuptions and Father – daughter bonding was quite emotional.🫡



Actorrr #RaviTeja surpasses with his vintage emotions at this 2026 timeline…💥



2nd half awaits…📈❤️‍🔥 #IRUMUDI… pic.twitter.com/xU8MNZMGQu — Karthikuuu (@Anchor_Karthik_) August 21, 2026

More About Irumudi

Ravi Teja’s comeback began on a great note at the box office. Advance bookings for the film saw a strong response, with over 120,000 tickets sold in India before release. Overseas, the film collected over $350K in pre-sales. With positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to register an impressive opening-day collection. However, the film may miss the major box-office milestone of 100 crore due to its release date. The film’s release comes five days before the box office juggernaut Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups. However, Irumudi, with its strong emotional connect, could be the first preference among family audiences in Telugu-speaking states.

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