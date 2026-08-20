Amazon Prime Jagamae Sangeetham OTT Release Date (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Prime Video has announced the worldwide premiere of its upcoming Prime Original series, Jagamae Sangeetham, in Telugu. Inspired by Prime Video’s Original Hindi series Bandish Bandits, Jagamae Sangeetham is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela. The musical drama is written by Vangala Surya Manoj, Shravani Samudrala, and A.R. Prabhav, with music composed by Vishal Chandrasekar, whose musical score serves as the backbone of the series, bringing its rich emotional world to life through soulful compositions that beautifully weave together the traditions of Carnatic music with a contemporary sound.

Jagamae Sangeetham Plot & Storyline

Set against the rich world of Carnatic music, Jagamae Sangeetham follows Balu, heir to his grandfather Shastri’s legendary musical legacy, as he grapples with the weight of tradition, fractured family ties, and long-buried secrets. When old rivalries resurface and threaten to unravel generations of heritage, Balu finds himself torn between preserving what his family built and discovering his own artistic voice. Music lies at the heart of this story.

Rooted in the Carnatic tradition to which Shastri has devoted his life, the series gradually expands its musical landscape as Balu discovers a world beyond the boundaries of tradition. Here, song becomes the family’s second language—expressing the devotion, resentment, longing, and emotions they struggle to put into words.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty, the series also stars Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles.

Jagamae Sangeetham will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu with English subtitles and dubs in Tamil on September 4.

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