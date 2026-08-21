Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 7 Collection! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Aamir Khan’s production Batwara 1947 has wrapped its opening week at the Indian box office on a disappointing note. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer is made on a massive budget of 120 crore. It stayed out of the top 10 opening weeks of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

How much did it earn in its opening week?

According to estimates, Batwara 1947 collected 1.35 crore on day 7. It saw another 10% fall in the last 24 hours. There has been a steady decline in collections since weekdays began. It is already facing competition from Awarapan 2, and Yash’s Toxic will also join the battle soon!

The total box office collection in India reaches 32.25 crore net. Against a budget of 125 crore, only 27% investments have been recovered. The Bollywood period drama will be suffering losses of over 90 crore in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 38.07 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 5.25 crore

Day 2: 12.65 crore

Day 3: 7.25 crore

Day 4: 2 crore

Day 5: 2.25 crore

Day 6: 1.5 crore

Day 7: 1.35 crore

Total: 32.25 crore

Stays out of the top 10 opening weeks of 2026 in Bollywood!

Sunny Deol’s big-budget film needed to earn over 43.53 crore to beat Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and enter the top 10 opening weeks of 2026 in Bollywood. Unfortunately, it missed the mark by a considerable margin.

Check out the highest opening week collections in Bollywood in 2026 (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore Border 2: 244.97 crore Awarapan 2: 117.66 crore Dhamaal 4: 99.09 crore Bhooth Bangle: 95.68 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 95.21 crore Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore O Romeo: 52.51 crore Alpha: 48.4 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 43.53 crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 32.25 crore

Budget recovery: 27%

India gross: 38.07 crore

Check out the Batwara 1947 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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