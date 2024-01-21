Review of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One: A Disappointing Start to Crisis

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Aldis Hodge, Matt Bomer, Jensen Ackles, Stana Katic, Jimmi Simpson

Director: Jeff Wamester

Director: Marv Wolfman, James Krieg

What’s Good: The voice cast, including Matt Bomer, Ashleigh LaThrop, and Christopher North, delivers performances on par with previous entries in the franchise. Bomer’s earnest portrayal of The Flash echoes the character’s Silver Age origins, while Lathrop and North contribute essential enthusiasm and finesse to their respective roles. Despite the film’s shortcomings, the voice actors bring their characters to life with notable performances.

What’s Bad: The film’s emotional core, the love tale between Barry Allen and Iris West, needs more depth, leaving the audience detached. The film struggles with internal contradictions, attempting to adapt a classic comic without fully capturing its essence. The extensive setup in the initial half-hour may come across as laborious and disjointed.

Loo Break: I recommend refraining from taking a break during Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One, as its runtime is only 1 hour and 30 minutes. Any interruption, even for a brief period, may impact the enjoyment and continuity of the narrative. Stay engaged with a relatively short duration ensures a more immersive experience and a better understanding of the intricate storyline.

Watch or Not? Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is best suited for fans who are deeply familiar with DC Multiverse intricacies and Tomorrowverse lore and craving a visually striking animated superhero spectacle. Enthusiasts of grand narratives and complex character dynamics may find elements to appreciate. However, casual viewers seeking straightforward storytelling or those with limited patience for convoluted timelines might want to skip this one, as the film’s incomplete nature and narrative complexities could hinder their enjoyment of the cinematic adaptation.

Language: English

Available On: Prime Video To Rent For $19.99

Runtime: 1h 33m

User Rating:

Plot Summary:

The film revolves around the DC Multiverse facing an anti-matter wave, compelling heroes from different realities to unite. The Flash is the central figure, traversing time and space to confront the impending apocalypse.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One Movie Review: Script Analysis

Despite the film’s ambitious attempt to adapt the classic Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline, the script needs to capture the essence and emotional depth of the source material. The central love tale between Barry Allen and Iris West needs to have the necessary development, leaving their moments feeling superficial and failing to evoke genuine emotional attachment. Additionally, the script struggles with internal contradictions, attempting to honor the intricate narrative of the original comic while maintaining coherence in the animated format. The film’s extensive setup in the initial is laborious, contributing to a disjointed storytelling experience that hampers audience engagement. While the dialogue serves its purpose in conveying the plot, it lacks depth, moral ambiguity, and optional profundity that could elevate the narrative beyond a mere adaptation.

The script’s focus on The Flash as a framing device, while effectively addressing the Tomorrowverse timeline’s complexities, results in a somewhat detached narrative. The film feels more like a Flash-centric story with guest appearances from other Justice League members rather than a genuine ensemble piece. This approach, combined with the abrupt conclusion and lack of discernible build-up, leaves the script feeling incomplete and unsatisfying. The attempt to connect the Multiverse with a lack of grace becomes apparent as the core narrative unfolds only around the one-hour mark in a concise 90-minute movie. Overall, the script needs to balance the weight of its source material with the demands of a standalone cinematic experience, resulting in a disappointing start to the Crisis of Infinite Earths.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One Movie Review: Star Performance

Although the voice cast, featuring Matt Bomer, Ashleigh Lathrop, and Christopher North, delivers commendable performances, their talents are constrained by a script that needs more depth and emotional resonance. Bomer’s earnest portrayal of The Flash is notable, echoing the character’s Silver Age origins, yet it grapples with limitations imposed by the superficial nature of the storyline. Lathrop and North contribute essential enthusiasm and finesse to their respective roles, yet the characters’ emotional arcs need to be more developed and create a lasting impact. Despite the film’s grand scale, prominent stars like Alexandra Daddario, Stana Katic, and Keesha Sharp have limited involvement, leaving potential untapped. While individually noteworthy, the star performances struggle to elevate the film beyond its disappointingly vexing experience, highlighting the limitations imposed by the script and overall narrative structure.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One Movie Review: Direction, Music

Wamester skillfully blends intense combat and world-threatening scenarios, contributing to moments of excitement throughout the film. However, the direction could be better in maintaining a cohesive narrative, especially in the initial half-hour, which may come across as laborious and disjointed. The choice to focus on The Flash as a framing device while addressing the complexities of the Tomorrowverse timeline results in a narrative that feels somewhat detached from the main plot, leaning more towards a Flash-centric movie rather than a true Justice League ensemble piece. Additionally, the abrupt conclusion leaves the film feeling incomplete and needing a satisfactory resolution. Despite these challenges, Wamester’s direction succeeds in delivering moments of visual spectacle and maintaining fan engagement in this cinematic take on a comic-book milestone, but it needs to create a fully immersive and satisfying experience.

The background score and sound effects in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths are serviceable but fall into a generic territory. While they fulfill their role adequately in enhancing the cinematic experience, a more distinctive and engaging soundtrack could have significantly elevated the movie’s overall enjoyment. The existing musical elements contribute to the atmosphere, but the missed opportunity for a more captivating and memorable score leaves the audience longing for a soundtrack that resonates with the grandiosity of the DC Multiverse narrative.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One Movie Review: The Last Word

In its entirety, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One proves to be a vexing experience. The film must establish itself as a complete entity, leaving unanswered questions and a lack of anticipation for upcoming entries. While the animation and performances shine, they are overshadowed by a disappointingly superficial narrative. Approach this cinematic take on a comic-book milestone with tempered expectations.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One Trailer

Must Read: Maboroshi Movie Review: MAPPA’s New Animated Film Displays All Their Visual Talent, But The Narrative Drags The Entire Film Down

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News