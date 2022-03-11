Star cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor & Sathyaraj

Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

Producers: Bhushan Kumar (Hindi), Praseedha (Telugu), Vamsi & Pramod

Radhe Shyam Box Office Review: Expectations

Not many would be aware but RS has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada. Here, we’ll be purely talking about the film’s Hindi version. To be very honest, the promotions looked very underwhelming with no consistency whatsoever. Just for the sake of romantic drama, tons of songs were released. It looked there was no enthusiasm from the makers’ side. Things only picked up pace in the last few days and it’s really weird considering it’s India’s one of the most expensive films.

Coming to promos and songs, it just looked okayish and no song or trailer really digging in. Yeah, some of the tracks did well, but not of that sort which is normally expected from such a big romantic movie. All thanks to Prabhas‘ presence, there was a surety that the film will manage to create awareness among movie lovers, and attract crowds initially.

Radhe Shyam Box Office Review: Impact

No, I am not a die-hard Prabhas fan, but one thing deserves a mention that theatre, where I watched the movie, was almost 60% full for a morning show of 9 am. Most of them were college-going students. This pretty much dictates the fan following of the Saaho actor in the Bollywood belt.

So, it looks like Prabhas’ face as a crowd puller is working here!

Sadly, the film is solely shouldered by the Darling actor’s presence and there’s nothing really worth watching in the film. The film is made on a huge budget and it’s visible in every single frame (sometimes, an overdose of it!). Visuals are pleasing and technically this romantic drama stands on its merit. But that’s all! There’s no real substance that keeps you hooked and overall, it’s ‘yawn’able experience.

There’s no scope of multiplex versus single screen, classy versus massy debate here, as no one would really enjoy the film.

Radhe Shyam Box Office Review: Final Verdict

RS is like another big-budget Indian film lost in its grandeur and totally relies on the star power of Prabhas. His name will initially bring footfalls and a good first weekend is expected. But what after that? As the word-of-mouth is not so good.

Even a good runtime of 138 minutes isn’t helping the case here, and the film might end up earning 30-35 crores lifetime in its Hindi version.

