Star cast: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Satish Kaushik, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Abhimanyu Singh & others

Director: Farhad Samji

Producers: Salma Khan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Salman Khan making a big screen comeback as a main hero and that too on Eid – yes, that’s enough to create a buzz among true blue Bollywood lovers. Initially, KKBKKJ did find itself in the negative limelight, be it due to Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly backing out of the film as a producer or Farhad Samji taking the responsibility of direction. However, things started inclining in the favour when the songs started coming out. On the one side, Naiyo Lagda song became one of the most Bollywood trolled songs in recent times over Salman’s moves, while on the other side, it also emerged as a chartbuster on streaming platforms. The trailer further elevated the talk around the film.

After the online promotional content did its job, Salman Khan and the team carried out decent on-ground promotions, thus pushing the awareness bar among the neutral audience. As a result, KKBKKJ secured a position from where a good box office earner was definitely on the cards.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

In the post-pandemic era, where many big stars are struggling to get a decent chunk of the audience to theatres, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has made it clear that Salman Khan is here to stay. Not a huge Eid special but the film has definitely taken a decent start all across the country. The response is expected to get better as the day progresses. Speaking about my own experience, in a show as early as 8 am, there were around 15-17 people, which is good enough for a film with a huge show count. Of course, it’s not up to the standards of Salman Khan’s previous Eid releases but still, it gives a film a chance to prepare itself ahead of the Eid holiday tomorrow.

Speaking about the positives, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is simply one of the widest Bollywood releases ever in recent times with a show count of over 16,000+ per day and a screen count of 4500+ in India. This means that the film doesn’t need too many houseful boards to bring in a strong collection and even a decent occupancy will do the job. Starting tomorrow, the Eid celebrations will continue till Monday, which gives KKBKKJ a solid space to rake in as much as possible at the box office. Also, there’s no competition for this family entertainer; even in the coming days, no big films are releasing.

Now coming to the negatives, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is receiving mixed reviews and we have seen how the content needs to be really good in the post-pandemic era. It is more of a star-driven film and not depends much on content. So, the film is expected to show huge drops after the opening weekend (or after Monday, if Eid celebrations are considered). It will not enjoy a universal appeal and will mostly work in the mass centres. Another weak point is the strategy of popular pricing instead of blockbuster pricing. Yes, normal ticket rates will attract more footfalls but blockbuster pricing makes a considerable difference at the box office.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, KKBKKJ has its share of shortcomings but it’s the combination of Salman Khan and Eid celebrations, which will compensate for those shortcomings at ticket windows. It’s a usual ‘critic proof’ outing from the superstar where even if you throw ‘1’ or ‘2’ star ratings at his film, he’ll deliver another 100 crore film in return. Yes, this family entertainer will turn out to be another 100 crore club entrant for Salman as the film is expected to do business of 120-140 crores at the Indian box office.

