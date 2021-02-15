Undertaker finally got a much-deserved farewell with a unique and entertaining contest at WWE Wrestlemania 36. He fought with AJ Styles in a first-ever Boneyard match. Both critically and commercially, the match turned out to be a huge success. But before that, everyone including the deadman himself had thought that he won’t be able to wrestle anymore, especially after the blunder at Super ShowDown in 2019. Now, the former pro-wrestler has opened up how Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Elias played a major role in bringing him back into the game.

Taker recently revealed that one month later after the debacle, three aforementioned star wrestlers helped him in getting his aura back and gave him much-needed confidence. After a gap of one month, post-Super ShowDown match with Goldberg, Taker had teamed up with Roman Reigns for a fight with Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Undertaker said, “That match meant a lot to me. I go all the way back with Shane to when he was in college. I have a long-lasting relationship with all the Samoans, and Roman Reigns is one of the Samoan greats. As a human being, I think of the world of Roman. And Drew McIntyre is one of those genuine guys. Anytime I’m around, he’s right there picking my brain. He’s not doing it because it looks good to others, he does it because he genuinely wants to get better. Those are two legitimately great stars.”

Not just Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, Undertaker also credited Elias, who attacked him during his Extreme Rules match.

“Elias deserves a lot of credit, too, for that matter, because he was another guy involved in making that match. The energy level was high, and I had a bit of comfort working with all those guys,” he said.

