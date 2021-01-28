CM Punk is still remembered for his time in WWE. He made fans through his epic sarcasm and ability to take spontaneous digs. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his in-ring return but Punk’s every action is diluting our tiny hopes.

Most of Punk fans would be aware that it was the date of 27th January 2014, when the Straight Edge Society’s superstar took an exit from WWE. Much before his exit, there have been several reports on differences, bitter relations between him and CEO, Vince McMahon. As this year’s 27th January marked the 7th year of exit, Punk shared a cryptic and sarcastic tweet.

CM Punk took to Twitter and just wrote, “Happy anniversary to me.” Take a look at the post below.

🥰happy anniversary to me🥰 — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, recently, Roman Reigns graced the Loaded Management podcast. There he discussed his possible match with The Rock at Wrestlemania 37 and even spoke about CM Punk. He stated of being the guy who could get best out of the ‘Brahma Bull’. His comments on Punk sparked rumours on a dream feud between him and the ‘Cult of Personality’.

Roman said, “All the way from someone as big as The Rock to someone like CM Punk – someone who really hits home with our audience and hardcore fans. If you’ve watched wrestling for the last 10-15 years and love it and it’s in your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do. Just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder. If it’s something that the fans can get behind and can sink their teeth into and really dive into the creative with us, then I’m willing to do it.”

“I don’t like the guy. I don’t know many people who do. I just don’t know many who do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if he’s willing and the fans and audience are going to like it and be into it, then most likely I’m going to be into it,” Roman Reigns concluded.

