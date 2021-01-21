Roman Reigns is currently the biggest force in WWE. His name is being attached to every other veteran in the industry and speculations seems never-ending. Recently, an exciting piece of rumour hit our ears stating The Big Dog might go one on one with Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock at Wrestlemania 37. But now, seems like the fight is on but we’ll have to wait for a bit long.

Advertisement

Yes, and when we say the fight is on, it’s not our speculation but the Paul Heyman guy has himself made a statement. There are high possibilities that The Big Dog end up facing The Great One inside the ring, but the wait will last till Wrestlemania 39. Why WM 39? Well, Reigns has beautifully explained it for us.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns recently indulged in a chat with 1-on-1 with Ryan Satin. Roman was put forth with a question of a dream match between him and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The Paul Heyman guy decided to go with Wrestlemania 39 as the best possible stage to face The Rock. Dissecting his answer, Roman says, “We’ll go to Hollywood for [WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense… He’s the biggest box-office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box-office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made.”

For the unversed, WWE recently announced dates and venues for Wrestlemania 37, 38 and 39. Wrestlemania 39 will be taking place in Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, on 2nd April 2 2023.

In a video released by WWE earlier this week, we can see Triple H, Stephanie McMohan as in-studio newsreaders. John Cena and Sasha Banks are seen as reporters, while Roman Reigns is seen on the panel along with his advocate, Paul Heyman. It’s Roman who introduces us to Wrestlemania 37’s venue which is Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Sasha Banks revealed about Wrestlemania 38’s venue and John Cena was seen speaking about 39th event.

Must Read: Josh Duhamel To Replace Armie Hammer In Shotgun Wedding?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube