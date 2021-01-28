You don’t need to be a superhuman to realise what monster of a property Harry Potter is for everyone associated to it. While the film has defined childhood for generations, the latest gossip that made its way to the mainstream left the fans wanting for more. It said that a series based on the fantasy world is in works at HBO Max and that we might get confirmed updates soon. However, we thought that was enough of happy shocks but turns out the streaming giant has some more for us in store. Read on to know what that is.

It has been ages we have been hearing some Harry Potter projects being in the pipeline. One of which is also the much spoken about a reunion which everyone thought would be announced first. But looks like HBO Max has taken the dibs first and won it. The rumours about the series coming up have been never-ending and in abundance.

Amid the gazillion speculations and rumours is today’s that talks about the time and plot the show will be set in. As per the intel of We Got This Covered the show will be a Marauders Prequel and will take us way long back in the wizarding world. As per the reports the show will be set in the times way back and will feature younger versions of James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew. Now that is some steamy tea for the day.

However, Daniel Richtman, the man who knows it all has already revealed that the bosses are planning many Harry Potter projects. But turns out the backlash around J K Rowling also happens to be a roadblock. Her transphobic comments are still fresh in the minds of people who have abandoned her and want zero involvement from her side in any of the wizarding projects.

What do you have to say about the newest update from the Harry Potter HBO Max show? Let us know in the comments section below.

