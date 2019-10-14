There have been constant reports about actor-producer Rana Daggubati approaching National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh for his productional venture, which will be a Telugu remake of a Korean film.

Reportedly, following her busy schedule, Keerthy couldn’t sign the film. Following which Rana was on a lookout for a suitable and talented actress who can pull off the role of the leading lady in the remake.

Now as per a report from Tollywood.net, Rana has approached Lady Superstar aka Nayanthara for the role. Following which the versatile actress caught up with the original film and has given her nod for the remake. Reportedly, the film is based on drugs and mafia and Keerthy was approached for the role of a cop. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by Nayanthara and Rana.

Talking about Nayanthara, the actress who was last seen on the big screen opposite Chiranjeevi in Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is all busy these days shooting for Netrikan, which will have the actress playing the role of a blind lady in the thriller venture.

The Nayanthara starrer is helmed by filmmaker Milind Rau and produced by the actress’ real-life beau director-turned-producer Vignesh Shivan under his production house Rowdy Pictures. About Rana, the actor will soon be seen on the big screen in the much-awaited comedy caper in Bollywood, Housefull 4.

The film has Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Kriti Kharbanda in lead along with others. Housefull 4 is been directed by Farhad Samji and it is been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will hit the big screen on 25th October on the occasion of Diwali.

