Khaidi Trailer: Karthi As An Escaped Prisoner In The Dark Action Thriller

Kollywood actor Karthi starrer Kaithi (in Tamil) is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films down South. Post releasing the Tamil trailer last week, the makers today unveiled the trailer in Telugu titled as Khaidi.

Karthi shared the trailer on Twitter. He wrote: “#Khaidi releasing for Deepavali!! No Songs and No Romance, Just Action and Thrill! Are you guys up for it?? :)

Here is a glimpse!”

Talking about Khaidi, the trailer promises the film to be an edge of the seat thriller with high voltage action sequences.

Karthi in the trailer can be seen as a prisoner on a run after serving life imprisonment. The actor seems to be on mission with obstacles in his ways not just in form of cops, but also in form of goons who are on mission to kill him.

The fight and chase sequences in the trailer are sure to give goosebumps.

Apart from fight, chase and action sequences, the makers made sure to add an emotional touch at the end of the trailer, as one gets to see a little girl all alone in tears hoping the return of her father i.e Karthi.

The Tamil trailer when released, was loved by the audience and garnered good number of views.

The Karthi starrer has been Lokesh Kangaraj and it is been produced by S.R Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures.

Khaidhi is slated to release on big screens on occasion of Diwali.

