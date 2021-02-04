The ongoing Farmers’ protest in India has found an all-new momentum the day international star Rihanna decided to speak about it. While many celebrities from India have decided to side by the government, their move has only brought them backlash. Amid this, cricketer Jonty Rhodes has just announced that his Twitter handle was hacked and a tweet against the protest was put up, surprisingly the Tweet has a Sachin Tendulkar connect and below is all you need to know about the same, also do not miss the Tweet.

Advertisement

For the unversed, ever since Rihanna tweeted in support of the Farmers, Twitter has not been the same place. Yesterday we saw likes of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Sachin Tendulkar tweet about the same under the #IndiaTogether. Their tweets were labelled propaganda and even a wide resemblance in all the tweets was found. Amid these, adding more fuel to the fire was Jonty Rhodes’ revelation.

Advertisement

Jonty Rhodes took to his Instagram handle and revealed that his account was hacked. He wrote, “Appears that my Twitter account has been hacked, never had that before.” The tweet that went up when the account was hacked read, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

It was supposed that Jonty Rhodes has voiced his opinion in the favour of the Indian Government. But turned out his account was actually hacked. Most surprisingly the tweet that went up was similar to that of Sachin Tendulkar and this has raised many eyebrows.

Meanwhile, in a similar instance, Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal’s tweets yesterday were the same and they had to face backlash. The move has been labelled propaganda. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares Bikini Pictures Of Rihanna Calling Her A P*rn Star; Trolls Storm Twitter With Her Intimate Pictures In Return!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube