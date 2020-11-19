Well, International Men’s Day 2020 is here and so are the memes. From Hera Pheri to Breaking Bad, the memers are having no mercy in doing what they’re best at – leaving no stone unturned in milking a trend.
Advertisement
Let’s take a look at some of the best memes floating around the internet.
Advertisement
The first one is for Breaking Bad lovers-
Trending
If u watch Breaking Bad. That’s what a man is. #InternationalMensDay
If u watch Breaking Bad. That’s what a man is .#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/mTIcQvuG3y
— زیـــZiYaDــــاد🦅 (@i_amZiyad) November 19, 2020
Even though Neha Kakkar is all-happy and married now, this meme template is forever-
Woke feminists when they see #InternationalMensDay trending 😂😂😂😂😂
Woke feminists when they see #InternationalMensDay trending 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vchJAZ7ivw
— Manisha Sarkar (@Nidhipa) November 19, 2020
We don’t know why on the earth does this exists, but it does:
who did this ? 👇#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/LPPwUKfjDV
— G. Kris Nair (@KrisNair1) November 19, 2020
Memes & Hera Pheri are two sides of the same coin:
#InternationalMensDay
(Click for Full Image) pic.twitter.com/rv261lnSnB
— TheMysteryBoy (@Black_Storm02) November 19, 2020
Phir se Hera Pheri meme!
BTS Fans on #InternationalMensDay : pic.twitter.com/4meouRFepN
— BROSKI (@xDDDGuy) November 19, 2020
Evans brothers blessing your timeline!
happy #InternationalMensDay to the only men ever pic.twitter.com/TKpdMVDc3s
— Everything Chris Evans 🧔🏻💙 (@evrythingevans) November 19, 2020
Something for Shah Rukh Khan fans!
A Proud Son
A Devoted Husband
A Lovable Brother
A Dedicated Father
A Hardworking Person
Inspiration for Men
Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk
#InternationalMensDay
A Proud Son
A Devoted Husband
A Lovable Brother
A Dedicated Father
A Hardworking Person
Inspiration for Men
Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk #InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/kjQXwQHGoR
— ℣αɱριя౯™ (@SRKxCombatant) November 19, 2020
A Proud Son
A Devoted Husband
A Lovable Brother
A Dedicated Father
A Hardworking Person
Inspiration for Men
Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk #InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/kjQXwQHGoR
— ℣αɱριя౯™ (@SRKxCombatant) November 19, 2020
Are you a better man than the Taxi Driver?
listen, you f**kers, you screwh**ds. here is a man who would not take it anymore. a man who stood up against the sc*m, the c*nts, the dogs, the filth, the sh*t. here is a man who stood up.
#InternationalMensDay #InternationalMensDay2020 #DiaInternacionalDelHombre
listen, you fμckers, you screwheads. here is a man who would not take it anymore. a man who stood up against the scum, the cμnts, the dogs, the filth, the sh¡t. here is a man who stood up. pic.twitter.com/qpZNq2Rjf7
— copers (@copersband) November 19, 2020
DeNiro – Bale – Phoenix – DiCaprio!
Here’s some men that I look up to 😁#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/AxlmVAgoGn
— flaco 🍾 (@bladee1488) November 19, 2020
I used to think that life was a tragedy…
But now I realize….. it’s a comedy
#InternationalMensDay
I used to think that life was a tragedy…
But now I realize….. it’s a comedy#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/hDguOQXhdP
— Hrithik Roshan™(Parody) (@Rofl_Rockstar) November 19, 2020
A wish from Keanu Reeves!
#InternationalMensDay I don’t get care if i get called a redditor but to all the kings reading this
#InternationalMensDay I don’t get care if i get called a redditor but to all the kings reading this pic.twitter.com/yn1O1LWimB
— ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS is death (@TheWeedEnder) November 19, 2020
Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Kajol gave a shoutout to all the men in her life and said she is proud of them.
“Women raise men, Let’s do it the way we want to be treated. To all my guys, so proud of you #InternationalMensDay @ajaydevgn @daanish_gandhi #amangandhii #YugDevgan,” she wrote while sharing a picture of her son Yug, husband Ajay Devgn and nephews Aman and Daanish.
Must Read: Permanent Roommates, Pitchers, Kota Factory Or Others, Vote For Your Most Awaited ‘Upcoming Sequels’ From TVF!
Advertisement
Advertisement