International Men's Day 2020 Memes! From Hera Pheri To Breaking Bad
International Men’s Day 2020 Is Here & So Are The Memes!

Well, International Men’s Day 2020 is here and so are the memes. From Hera Pheri to Breaking Bad, the memers are having no mercy in doing what they’re best at – leaving no stone unturned in milking a trend.

Let’s take a look at some of the best memes floating around the internet.

The first one is for Breaking Bad lovers-

If u watch Breaking Bad. That’s what a man is. #InternationalMensDay

Even though Neha Kakkar is all-happy and married now, this meme template is forever-

Woke feminists when they see #InternationalMensDay trending 😂😂😂😂😂

We don’t know why on the earth does this exists, but it does:

Memes & Hera Pheri are two sides of the same coin:

Phir se Hera Pheri meme!

Evans brothers blessing your timeline!

Something for Shah Rukh Khan fans!

A Proud Son
A Devoted Husband
A Lovable Brother
A Dedicated Father
A Hardworking Person
Inspiration for Men

Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk

#InternationalMensDay

Are you a better man than the Taxi Driver?

listen, you f**kers, you screwh**ds. here is a man who would not take it anymore. a man who stood up against the sc*m, the c*nts, the dogs, the filth, the sh*t. here is a man who stood up.

DeNiro – Bale – Phoenix – DiCaprio!

I used to think that life was a tragedy…
But now I realize….. it’s a comedy
#InternationalMensDay

A wish from Keanu Reeves!

#InternationalMensDay I don’t get care if i get called a redditor but to all the kings reading this

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Kajol gave a shoutout to all the men in her life and said she is proud of them.

“Women raise men, Let’s do it the way we want to be treated. To all my guys, so proud of you #InternationalMensDay @ajaydevgn @daanish_gandhi #amangandhii #YugDevgan,” she wrote while sharing a picture of her son Yug, husband Ajay Devgn and nephews Aman and Daanish.

