Well, International Men’s Day 2020 is here and so are the memes. From Hera Pheri to Breaking Bad, the memers are having no mercy in doing what they’re best at – leaving no stone unturned in milking a trend.

Let’s take a look at some of the best memes floating around the internet.

The first one is for Breaking Bad lovers-

If u watch Breaking Bad. That’s what a man is. #InternationalMensDay

If u watch Breaking Bad. That’s what a man is .#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/mTIcQvuG3y — زیـــZiYaDــــاد🦅 (@i_amZiyad) November 19, 2020

Even though Neha Kakkar is all-happy and married now, this meme template is forever-

Woke feminists when they see #InternationalMensDay trending 😂😂😂😂😂

Woke feminists when they see #InternationalMensDay trending 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vchJAZ7ivw — Manisha Sarkar (@Nidhipa) November 19, 2020

We don’t know why on the earth does this exists, but it does:

Memes & Hera Pheri are two sides of the same coin:

Phir se Hera Pheri meme!

Evans brothers blessing your timeline!

happy #InternationalMensDay to the only men ever pic.twitter.com/TKpdMVDc3s — Everything Chris Evans 🧔🏻💙 (@evrythingevans) November 19, 2020

Something for Shah Rukh Khan fans!

A Proud Son

A Devoted Husband

A Lovable Brother

A Dedicated Father

A Hardworking Person

Inspiration for Men

Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk

#InternationalMensDay

Are you a better man than the Taxi Driver?

listen, you f**kers, you screwh**ds. here is a man who would not take it anymore. a man who stood up against the sc*m, the c*nts, the dogs, the filth, the sh*t. here is a man who stood up.