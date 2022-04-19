Yesterday, the Lock Upp house experienced a major battle between Zeeshan Khan and Azma Fallah to which Zeeshan went out of his way to apologise to Azma for his behaviour. After this dreadful brawl, a new day begins with a fresh fight. In the morning, Saisha Shinde assumed Kaaranvir Bohra was ridiculing her because of implants when he did an act with oranges on his chest.

However, Payal Rohatgi intervened in the altercation and informed Saisha that she used a woman’s card. Later that day, Lock Upp newest contestant Prince Narula was summoned for a Daringbazi task, for which he received three dares:

1. Persuade another kaidi to reveal who they were the last intimate with.

2. Persuade another kaidi to reveal their most humiliating personal experience.

3. Find a way to persuade someone to kiss you. Alternatively, persuade two people to kiss each other.

Prince Narula begins with his dare. However, he could only fulfil the first Lock Upp dare with Ali, and he could not complete the remaining dares.

Jailor Karan Kundrra enters the Lock Upp house later in the day to reprimand the Kaidis. He slammed Azma since she spoke evil about Zeeshan’s family. Karan showcases a few videos of the physical fight between Azma & Zeeshan followed by which Karan announces that physical violence on women is not acceptable. However, Karan announces that Zeeshan will be locked out of the badass jail.

Lastly, Karan Kundrra called Ali, Payal and Kaaranvir to Jhol Ghar where he reveals the highest votes amongst them. Kaaranvir receives the lowest number of votes and is eliminated from the house.

