Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God who is well known for his amazing dance moves, handsome looks, and distinctive acting talent. While the actor has made a place for himself in our hearts as the Indian superhero Krish and many other characters, he too has said no to a good number of Bollywood films that have been loved by one and all over the years.

Advertisement

Yes, HR has said no to some films that will make you question why that was the answer he gave the makers. And not only Bollywood, but Roshan has also said no to a couple of Hollywood project. Wondering which are these H’wood projects in question? Well, scroll down and take a look at the list.

Advertisement

From Rang De Basanti to Main Hoon Na & Swades, check out these Bollywood & Hollywood films Hrithik Roshan said no to. Also, the statement ‘one man’s loss is another man’s gain’ couldn’t be any truer; and you will know why.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

When Farhan Akhtar had penned the script of Dil Chahta Hai, he planned of casting Akshaye Khanna as Akash, Hrithik Roshan as Sidharth and Saif Ali Khan as Sameer. But things didn’t pan out that way, for according to reports, Roshan was a very busy star then.

The actor became an overnight sensation thanks to the success of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and was busy shooting films like Fiza, Mission Kashmir and Yaadein.

When the film released, Akshaye played Sidharth, Aamir Khan played Akash and Saif played Sameer. Three years later, HR and Farhan collaborated in Lakshaya – a film considered to be one of Hrithik’s best performances to date.

Main Hoon Na (2004)

Farah Khan made her directorial debut with this much-loved 2004 action drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and others. But did you know, according to reports, Hrithik Roshan would have been part of it too? Well, this is true as reports suggest the makers wanted to cast HR as SRK’s younger brother Lucky/Laxman after their bromance was loved in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…!’.

However, media reports claim papa Roshan believed that Hrithik should focus more on solo-starrers rather than multi-starrers and hence the makers allowed the actor to step back. The role was then played by Hrithik’s brother-in-law Zayed Khan.

Swades (2004)

After the success of Lagaan, Ashutosh Gowariker decided to make Swadesh, another film that oozed patriotism. While the director’s first choice was Aamir Khan, he had even approached Hrithik Roshan for the same, but HR rejected it.

Shedding light on the reason for turning down the film, Roshan had once told BT, “I had read Ashutosh’s script for Swades. I couldn’t see it from the director’s perspective, and therefore didn’t think I was equipped to perform the part. I wasn’t the best person to translate Ashutosh’s vision. And this was right after Lagaan so when Ashutosh came to me I felt on top of the world. Swades is one of my favourite films. And Ashutosh is definitely one of my favourite filmmakers.”

While Hrithik and Ashutosh didn’t collaborate for this hit, they worked together in Gowariker’s period drama Jodhaa Akbar. The role, as we know it, was played to perfection by Shah Rukh Khan.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Initially, the makers of Bunty Aur Babli had approached Hrithik Roshan to play the role of Bunty in the 2005 crime comedy. However, at that moment, Roshan has just delivered a flop in YRF’s of Mujhse Dosti Karoge and hence put forward a condition that he will only do the film if Aditya Chopra or Yash Chopra directed it.

Shaad Ali directed the film, and we saw Abhishek Bachchan step into the shoes that were designed for HR.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Hrithik Roshan was the makers’ original choice to play the role of Karan Singhania/Bhagat Singh. It is believed that the reason he rejected the 2006 blockbuster was that he wanted to play the film’s lead character DJ, but Aamir Khan was already signed for the same.

Tamil actor Siddharth Narayan finally essayed the character in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.

Besides Bollywood films, Hrithik Roshan has also rejected Hollywood films.

Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The actor was offered the role of Vincenzo Roccara Squarcialupi Brancaleon in the comedy-mystery film starring Steve Martin, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more. However, he declined the role, and a source close to him said it was because “the role offered was not substantial.”

Andy Gracia then essayed the role.

Fast and Furious 7 (2015)

Rob Cohen, the director of Fast and Furious, is apparently a big fan of Hrithik Roshan fan and had even wished to cast the superstar in the Vin Diesel-Paul Walker starrer Fast and Furious 7. But unfortunately, HR had a packed schedule with Bollywood films and rejected the offer.

We wonder what tole Cohen had in mind for Roshan.

Did you know your favourite superstar said no to these films? Let us know which one of Hrithik Roshan’s rejections shocked you the most.

Must Read: When Jeetendra Locked Jaya Prada & Sridevi In A Room To End Their Fight: “We Did Not Speak At All During The Time We Were locked In”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube