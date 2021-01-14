When we say teen drama, we bet the first things that come to mind are love, relationship, fashion and more. But the danger is a thought that is miles away. Unfortunately, that’s not true for all American shows. There are a handful of shows where the town it is set in is in the centre of danger and much more.

From having vampires and werewolves roaming the streets as normals humans to the teen drama having its own serial killer – you will think a thousand time before deciding to move there. In fact, you may not think twice of leaving it if you already reside there.

From The Vampire Diaries’ Mystic Falls to Teen Wolf’s Beacon Hill and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Greendale – check out our pick of the 5 most dangerous towns in teen dramas.

Beacon Hills – Teen Wolf

The town’s name is Beacon, and hence it’s not shocking to know that it actually acts as a beacon to all the supernatural. From featuring werewolves (as the main supernatural creatures) to were coyotes, kitsune, hellhounds, banshees and a lot more – the town was visited by many we doubt we have in our city.

This teen drama that aired from 2011 to 2017 saw hunters taking on monsters, monsters taking on monsters, and humans taking on the supernatural. Check out the show on Netflix, and you will know why you ought to stay in a town miles away from this county. Even the town’s deputies transfer from the number of ‘animal attacks’ happening in town.

Mystic Falls – The Vampire Diaries

In this teen drama, the town has been home to vampires and witched long before the founders actually laid the first bricks of Mystic Falls. While a few vampires turn vegetarian (they only drink animal blood and sachets from the blood bank), the body count is still high. Owing to this, the town’s founding committee is in place only to cover up the supernatural.

Besides vampires and witches, the show also has doppelgangers, werewolves and hybrids. With blood-suckers processing the power to eraser you memory besides sucking you dry, we advise staying in a crowded metropolitan city then heading to this quaint town.

Greendale – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The devil is evil incarnate, and what happens when his only daughter and all his followers live in your town? Nothing peaceful we guarantee. In this supernatural teen drama, the titular character and her human and witch friends join hands in keeping evil out of the town limits and get rid of any killers who are already present.

The friends travel to hell to keep evil away from Greendale but our advice – stay away. You never know what kind of curse will hit the town and you may fall prey too. And unfortunately, you may not live to regret staying there.

Sunnydale – Buffy the Vampire Slayer

A town with a vampire slayer should be safe, but that is not the case with Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The city has way too many horrible and bizarre things happening that if you aren’t hurt, maimed or dead; you will wonder what you are still doing there.

Considering there seems to be a murdering happening almost every day in Sunnydale, we are still wondering why the FBI or the NSA are there taking over the town of this teen drama.

Riverdale – Riverdale

Riverdale is the only town on our list that doesn’t have a direct supernatural connect. (FYI: This place is a sister town of Greendale where we know the witches and devil’s pawn live). Despite being a small community, the area is full of criminal gangs involved in drugs, violence, and other illegal activities.

Say most places have such characters? Well, do they also have their own serial killer?? Riverdale does in the form on Black Hood, making it a town you need to stay away from to be safe.

Which town from these teen dramas are you going to stay the miles and miles away from? Let us know in the comments.

