Bollywood films have successfully created their market in several overseas territories. In the last few years, China box office has emerged as the gold mine for the makers. Aamir Khan starrer Dangal proved that if the content is good, the sky is limit. It enjoyed a tremendous run in China, one could have hardly imagined. Even Rani Mukerji’s Hichki got it’s due of being a good film, thanks to overseas love. So, in today’s box office piece, we’ll be taking a look at the top 7 Bollywood films which got more love overseas than in India.

So without wasting any time, let’s get started:

Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan is the one who opened the gates of China box office for Bollywood films. Be it, 3 Idiots, PK or Dhoom 3, each and every film turned out to be a success at the China box office. And with Dangal, he crossed all leaps and bounds. The film grossed around 543 crores in India (387.39 crores nett), and in the overseas market, it earned a whopping 1357 crores.

Secret Superstar (2017)

Secret Superstar had Aamir Khan in an extended cameo and was led by Zaira Wasim. In India, it saw a dent in collections due to a clash with Golmaal Again, but internationally, it created a storm (specifically China). In India, it grossed 80 crores (60 crores nett) at the box office, while overseas the film earned 822.92 crores.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Salman Khan too enjoys a massive fan base in China. His 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan enjoyed a blockbuster run in India and in overseas too, it saw a historic response. In India, it earned 432.46 crores gross (320.34 crores nett) at the box office, while overseas, the film earned 482.54 crores. A major chunk of the collection came from China.

Andhadhun (2018)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun is a modern-day cult. With proper comic, suspense and thrilling elements, the film was a superhit in India with a gross of 92.80 crores (72.50 crores nett), but no one saw what was coming from international markets. It grossed 318.85 crores overseas, specifically in China.

Hindi Medium (2017)

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium is another example that content is king! Though in India it turned out to be a super hit by grossing 99.36 crores (69 crores nett), it got its due in China as it made 205.21 crores there.

Hichki (2018)

It’s a surprise addition to the list. Unfortunately, in India, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki was termed as a niche film. Despite that, it grossed 59.09 crores (46.17 crores nett) and was a hit. But in China, Hichki enjoyed a crazy theatrical run by making 151.72 crores.

Pad Man (2018)

Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man too was tagged as niche content, but despite that, the film was successful in India by making 101.05 crores gross (78.95 crores nett). In China and other overseas circuits, it made a little more by earning 102 crores.

