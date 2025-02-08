Recently, a fan comment attracted some attention after SHINee’s Taemin personally responded to it. On the Bubble messaging platform, the K-pop idol was accused of “ignoring” his fans and not putting enough effort into communicating. Following his response, many fans expressed anger and demanded legal action against the individual.

The fan message read, “You’re so disgusting. You said you would put in the effort, but after saying that, you haven’t communicated with your fans for nine days.” Taemin has been busy with various activities lately, so, naturally, he couldn’t talk to his fans as much. However, following this ruthless attack, he had to respond personally.

According to Pannchoa, The SHINee member replied, “Thanks for supporting and loving me so far. I apologize for making you upset because I am lacking. I will always wish for your happiness. I have always been sincere in my actions, and although there have been some misunderstandings, I felt that this was my life and the price I had to pay for receiving all this love.” He added that if the person wanted to blame him, they should do that. “Thank you for everything so far,” Taemin appeared heartbroken over a fan’s brutal message.

Taemin Fans Seek Strong Legal Action After He Had To Defend Himself Against Hate Comments

Meanwhile, TAEMates (Taemin’s fandom name) were appalled at the comment made by a supposed fan of the idol. They pointed out the person needed to “get a life outside” K-pop and idols. Some comments read, “These people don’t have a life; 9 days is nothing” or “I don’t even expect my siblings to talk to me daily. What’s wrong with these people?”

Some fans were also shocked that the person claimed to be a Taemin fan for years, but their comment said otherwise. A user on the community forum wrote, “I won’t be surprised to see rookie groups’ fans act like this, but a fan of a person who has been in the industry for 17 years!? 2nd gen fans didn’t have any fan communication app back then, so why are they acting like this now?”

taemin deserves only love n happiness & as much as the concept of apps like bubble is nice it really sucks that people can abuse that to send hateful messages directly to artists… how are messages like that even allowed to be sent? sigh i hope he knows most of us are by his side pic.twitter.com/y8BlNzThU3 — kasia (@kasiastudies) February 6, 2025

Guys, if you have a bubble account, please give Taemin a lot of support. Don’t be ashamed to show how valuable he is in your lives. Oh, and for those people who are taking away his peace, know that we will fight day and night to bring each and every one of you down! 🩵🌈 — TAEMIN REPORT (@taeminreport) February 6, 2025

If you love Taemin and use Bubble get in there now and tell him you love him and everything will be fine. I curse the fcking fan that provoked him like that.

I hope he/she goes to fcking hell. pic.twitter.com/2abe4Vd4fm — Nati 선배님 will see Taemin in 🇩🇪 (@NatiSunbaenim) February 6, 2025

Many of Taemin’s fans asked his agency to take strong legal action against such “anti-fan-like” behaviors. Meanwhile, Taemin’s agency, Big Planet Made, is actively focusing on actions against false rumormongers and harassing posts made on various social media platforms.

On February 6, the company updated on the legal proceedings. BPM Entertainment thanked the singer’s fans for reporting malicious actions against the idol. “We have requested an investigation from investigative agencies on charges such as defamation, dissemination of false information, and sexual harassment, and we have submitted a complaint,” Big Planet Made wrote.

In addition, the agency vowed to closely monitor social media platforms and online forums like Nate Pann, Instiz, TheQoo, DC Inside, and other anonymous sites. On the work front, Taemin is busy with his 2024-25 world tour, Ephemeral Gaze. He is now set to continue with the U.S. leg, performing in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, and more.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

