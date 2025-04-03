NewJeans is currently going through a career setback. After announcing contract termination with their former agency, ADOR, the group got embroiled in a series of lawsuits. Only a few days after re-debuting as NJZ, the five members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, were forced to pause their activities due to an ongoing legal battle.

Despite concerns over their future in K-pop, the group continues to showcase power, as the song OMG, released in 2023, reached a new milestone. According to social media updates on April 3, 2025, NewJeans’ OMG surpassed a whopping 800 million streams on Spotify. This is the group’s first song in its official discography to reach this landmark. With OMG leading the way, the group now has 14 songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Next in line for the 800 million mark are their chart-topping hits Ditto and Super Shy, both of which have 700 million now, followed by Hyper Boy, which has garnered over 600 million streams. Meanwhile, Attention has surpassed 400 million, while ETA and New Jeans each have 300 million streams. On the other hand, Hurt, Cool With You, and Cookie have reached 200 million, followed by ASAP, How Sweet, Supernatural, and Get Up with over 100 million streams.

Released on January 2, 2023, OMG took a little over two years to reach the 800 million mark on Spotify. It arrived as the lead single for their first-ever single album of the same name. Despite their hiatus and legal battle, the song continues to top music charts, once again showcasing their power as a star K-pop group.

OMG initially made its way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart while topping major South Korean music rankings and the B-side track Ditto. The song continued its long-standing success on domestic and international music charts, earning global praise for 2 years. The critically acclaimed song OMG was listed as one of the Best Songs of 2023 by many prestigious media outlets worldwide, including the Associated Press and Consequence.

The song blends UK garage with a trap rhythm, creating an energetic hip-hop and R&B sound that instantly uplifts the mood. The music video further captures the upbeat essence of the song as the five NewJeans members showcase their unique dance talents. Watch the music video for OMG here:

Launched by HYBE’s subsidiary ADOR, NewJeans, is a five-member group formed with Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The group debuted in 2022 and quickly rose to fame with its refreshing Y2K concept. Their unique music instantly set their distinctive identity in the K-pop industry and worldwide. In 2024, the group announced they would terminate their contract with ADOR, citing mistreatment.

A few months later, they resumed their journey with a new name, NJZ. But that didn’t last long, as the members got embroiled in a legal battle with their former agency, which refused to let go of them. Despite their court-ordered hiatus, NewJeans has surpassed over 6 billion streams on Spotify on their entire discography combined.

