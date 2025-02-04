NewJeans’ Hanni recently took to her Instagram story section to support Chappell Roan’s win for Best New Artist at the Grammys 2025. But, she received a mixed reaction from the netizens.

NewJeans’ Hanni is an Australian singer based in South Korea. In 2022, she debuted in the K-pop industry with the girl group NewJeans under the record label ADOR. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which Chappell Roan can be seen on the thumbnail giving her first Grammys acceptance speech. However, as soon as the story went live, it sparked mixed reactions from the netizens.

Chappell Roan won Best New Artist at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, and while accepting her award, she called out the music labels for not taking care of their artists’ health. Now, social media users think that the NewJeans idol has supported her speech as the K-pop singer attended one of the hearings regarding HYBE’s alleged mistreatment toward their artists.

Roan said in her speech, “I got signed as a minor, and when I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and could not afford health insurance. It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanized not to have healthcare. And if my label had prioritized artists’ health, I would have been provided care by a company to which I was giving everything. So, record labels must treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance protection. Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

Hanni shared the picture with a fiery emoji atop it and faced quite a backlash from the netizens. Some found her situation to be very different from Roan’s speech. One wrote, “Why is a millionaire in a country with socialized healthcare trying to make a speech about artists that are not insured and not paid fairly about herself? She is the opposite of people Chappell Roan advocated for in this speech.”

Another tweeted on X (previously known as Twitter), “No trainee debt, a penthouse, high budget, full freedom for their creative team, regular vacations and 3M a year since debut… Chappell isn’t even asking for all that, just a livable wage.”

Check out the posts here:

Why is a millionaire in a country with socialised healthcare trying to make a speech about artists that are not insured and not paid fairly about herself? 💀 She is the opposite of people Chappell Roan advocated for in this speech. https://t.co/azP8AnyvcW — Megan (@megan_atz) February 3, 2025

No trainee debt, a penthouse, high budget, full freedom for their creative team, regular vacations and 3M a year since debut… Chappell isn’t even asking for all that, just a livable wage But so kind of her to spread this message for new artists who aren’t as privileged as her https://t.co/xH80gckyXh — stovi (@stovisss) February 3, 2025

While others came in support of Hanni and drew parallels between the NewJeans singer and Chappell Roan, one of them commented, “Remember when she tried to claim workplace bullying, and it was dismissed bc, essentially, the law does not recognize idols as workers? yeah, of course, she relates.” Here’s what others are posting about this:

chappell called for reform in the music industry during her speech earlier tonight and hanni just posted about her win :’) love this so much pic.twitter.com/MyRkaupSlS — alex. 🧸 (@MINJ1BEAR) February 3, 2025

Labels need to see artists as humans that deserve to be treated with dignity and respect!! NewJeans is not a small artist struggling, but even then their label doesn’t see them as workers! All artists, small and big are the backbones of their labels. We need more women like them. https://t.co/yj6XAQ46WK — Dani Mart 🐰 (@Sancochogurl) February 3, 2025

Nonetheless, Hanni rooting for Chappell Roan says a lot about artists supporting each other. What do you think?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News