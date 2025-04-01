A popular YouTube channel that was accused of stalking BTS was arrested, prosecuted, and fined by the court. BIGHIT MUSIC, the megastar K-pop group’s agency, has recently released a statement detailing the legal proceedings and the court ruling. As per their statement, the perpetrator has been fined a hefty 10 million KRW.

On March 31, BIGHIT MUSIC released a long statement on BTS’ Weverse channel. In their statement, they shared the updates about legal action taken against the malicious YouTube channel Sojang, also known as Taldeok Camp. This channel has been accused of spreading misinformation and damaging the image of many K-pop idols including IVE’s Wonyoung, aespa, BTS’ Jungkook, V, Kang Daniel, and more. The YouTuber has already appeared in court for the lawsuits filed by the others.

BIGHIT MUSIC stated, “As you may have seen in the media, the first-instance court has ruled that “Taldeok Camp,” a so-called “cyber wrecker” YouTuber, is liable for damages amounting to 76 million KRW. “Taldeok Camp” has filed an appeal since, and we are actively responding in the appellate process. We remain committed to ensuring that “Taldeok Camp” is held fully accountable for the illegal actions committed against our artists.”

The agency then added that Sojang committed a serious crime against BTS at the end of 2024, including stalking the members. They took prompt action and filed a police report against the YouTuber. Then, she was arrested by the authorities and subsequently taken to the court.

“At the end of last year, a serious criminal act, including stalking, was committed against our artist, prompting immediate action on our part. We filed a report to the police, and the perpetrator was arrested in flagrante delicto, subsequently detained, and prosecuted.”

BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that the court sentenced Sojang to a fine of 10 million KRW. Although, the agency hasn’t revealed which member was targeted by the malicious YouTube channel. Previously, V and Jungkook both fell victim to Sojang. The channel circulated misinformation about him, and their agency subsequently filed lawsuits against the YouTube channel.

Fans are appreciating BIGHIT MUSIC’s effort to prevent the growing violation of BTS.

Read the full statement here:

[공지] 아티스트 권익 침해 관련 법적 대응 상황 안내 (03.31.) (+ENG)https://t.co/ZTAx07OXex — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) March 31, 2025

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS is gearing up for their highly-anticipated reunion. Jin and J-Hope have already returned from the military last year. The remaining members, SUGA, V, Jimin, RM, and Jungkook, are set to be discharged by June 2025. The group’s last album, Proof, arrived back in 2022. Since then, ARMYs have been waiting for a new release of the megastar group. Although their group activities have been on hold for the last 2 years, most of the members, except Jungkook, have made their solo comebacks. The eldest Jin released his first solo album, Happy, while J-Hope also embarked on a world tour. SUGA has faced a temporary setback last year due to a DUI incident. RM and Jimin both released their sophomore solo albums, while V released a few new singles. Jungkook only released Never Let Go, which arrived as BTS FESTA 2024.

For more of the latest updates on Korean Entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Sae-Ron’s Husband Confirms Their Marriage But Denies Pregnancy Reports & Assault Allegations: “If I Really Did Lock Her Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News