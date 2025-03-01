My Dearest Nemesis is ruling over the viewership ratings and the audience’s hearts with its unique storyline and interesting scenes. However, one of the characters has received enough hate for a reason.

Every K-drama, be it a thriller or a rom-com, features colorful and layered characters that attract audiences to relate and sit through the series with much eagerness. Some of these characters are beloved, while others have often received hatred and negative comments from netizens for their on-screen actions. Now, one such character in My Dearest Nemesis is facing the same treatment from the viewers as her layers drove them crazy.

My Dearest Nemesis is tvN’s ongoing K-drama that has been airing on the Monday-Tuesday slot. Starring Moon Ga-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook in the lead, the series has already gained huge viewership ratings and created a lot of buzz on social media platforms. Scroll ahead to read more about this particular character that left the viewers with hatred.

The storyline of the drama revolves around the team leader of a department store, Baek Su-Jeong (Moon Ga-Young), and her boss, Ban Joo-Yeon (Choi Hyun-Wook). However, things start to take a different route when Su-Jeong realizes that Joo-Yeon is her first love since they met through an online game 16 years ago. Hyun-Wook, who plays Ban Joo-Yeon, is the young head of the strategic planning division of Yongseong Department Store. After his parents passed away tragically, he was left with his grandmother, Jung Hyo-Sun (Ban Hyo-Jung).

Hyo-Sun’s character has already received a lot of negative reactions – why? Because it’s worst. Not only does she blame Joo-Yeon for his parents’ deaths (as they died while taking him somewhere he wanted to go), but she’s also too cruel to him. She even slapped him across his face and burned one of his core possessions gifted by his parents, even after he begged her not to. This made the fans go crazy.

X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with netizens’ reactions. One of them shared a sequence from the series and commented, “Wow, this grandma is way over the top. How can she treat her grandson this way?!?! Poor kid, had to carry the burden of being blamed for his parents’ death until his adulthood. She is way too harsh with him. Shame on her.”

Wow, this grandma is way over the top 😡 How can she treat her grandson this way?!?! Poor kid, had to carry the burden of being blamed for his parents death until his adulthood. She is way too harsh with him. Shame on her. #MyDearestNemesisEp3 pic.twitter.com/bRXv0XDcDy — Gorgeousbabe11 (Anj Alfieri) (@Gorgeousbabe113) February 24, 2025

Another fan of K-drama wrote, “Ban juyeon had a traumatic childhood like lost his parents at young age even his grandma is worse like how that old lady actually destroyed gifts were given by his parents.”

Many viewers have already started to hate the character and even claim that she is beyond redemption, having destroyed his grandson’s childhood. Now, whether she will get a redemption arc or not in the upcoming episodes, we don’t know. Till now, her character is still quite despicable.

Watch My Dearest Nemesis on tvN or stream it on ViKi.

