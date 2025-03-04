Ever since Dispatch announced Lee Jong-Suk and IU’s romantic relationship in January 2023, people have been gushing and collecting evidence that proves they are truly dating. Even though the couple has yet to confirm the speculations about their relationship, the witness accounts and evidence photos are enough.

It’s been over two years, and still, in 2025, the duo has been going strong. There have been many breakup rumors about them surfacing everywhere, but once in a while, Jong-Suk subtly shows his support and love toward IU and settles everything. The actor has once again hit the headlines with his gestures. Read ahead to know what he did this time for his girlfriend.

Designer brand Beyond Closet’s picture with Lee Jong-Suk has gone viral on the internet. In the photo, the actor is seen in a puffy jacket and a cap that caught attention. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the cap featured the words The Golden Hour embroidered. Quickly, everyone connected the dots between IU and Jong-Suk. The idol-turned-actress wore the same cap during her 2022 concert, The Golden Hour.

#LeeJongSuk in Beyond Closet Instagram Update. He is wearing an IU merchandise!? 😍😘 pic.twitter.com/FnO8jdvTMY — WithJS 💚 (@LeeJongSukWorld) February 4, 2023

This subtle way of showing his support for IU has left the fans swooning over their relationship. One wrote, “Yes, he is wearing the golden hour cap.” Another commented, “Get yourself a boyfriend who wears his girlfriend’s merch! This is the cutest thing ever!” One of X users took the platform and reshared the pictures with a caption that read, “When you’re both a fanboy & boyfriend…” Another fan wrote, “#LeeJongSuk in Beyond Closet Instagram Update. He is wearing an IU merchandise!?”

It is not surprising that Lee Jong-Suk has the cap as back in the 2022 IU concert, he was spotted sitting in the audience. As per the rumors, they were already dating at that time, which makes this whole thing even cuter. On the other hand, IU was also seen attending Jong-Suk’s brother’s wedding, which left the fans with fluttering hearts. In an industry like South Korea, where dating is considered taboo, these small gestures genuinely make us believe in love once again.

On the work front, IU is already gearing up for her comeback K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, along with Park Bo-Gum. It has been scheduled to be released on March 7, 2025. On the other hand, after a long hiatus, Lee Jong-Suk is returning to the screens with a K-drama. Though not much has been revealed, he has been spotted shooting with Moon Ga-Young/Mun Ka-Young. The fans can’t wait to see this pair onscreen.

