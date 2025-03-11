Ever since Dispatch announced that Lee Jong-Suk and IU were dating in 2023, it has been a roller coaster ride for both of them. From being co-workers in the industry to friends and to lovers, their journey has been like a fairytale. Their fans always wait for some glimpse or evidence that showcases their love for each other. Be it Jong-Suk cheering her from the audience during her concert, or him wearing her cap, and so on.

They met on SBS’s Inkigayo show in 2012 as MCs. Even though they rarely talked while on set, after he left his MC position to focus on his career, their friendship grew. Now, finally, the W actor has openly talked about his relationship in a heart-warming letter and confirmed the speculations surfacing everywhere about his romance with the idol-turned-actress.

In his letter, Lee Jong-Suk admitted that IU was in his heart ever since he was in his mid-20s and that now they are together. He wrote, “We met for the first time when we were in our mid-20s. For me, it grew into something like a crush. There was something big there, and at times, I was bummed that it didn’t go anywhere. For a long time, we remained friends. But now, we’re finally together.”

IU, in another letter, confirmed the same and left their fans in a frenzy. She wrote, “I am developing good feelings for a person who has been a colleague for a long time, and we have been relying on each other. Thankfully, he has been supporting me for a long time. He has always told me, ‘you’re cool, so cool’. He is a reliable and cute person who gives me sincere encouragement.”

However, this is not the first time that Lee Jong-Suk has talked about his relationship. Back in 2023, when he was featured on the cover of the magazine Esquire, he participated in an exclusive conversation where he candidly shared some deets about his relationship, although he didn’t mention IU’s name.

He said, “It might sound corny to say that her existence gave me the will and strength. But it’s not just me; many people have received consolation from her music and lyrics. The only difference is that I received consolation through conversation. But more than that, we have been friends for a long time, and I think she is the funniest person in this world. As I said previously, I received much consolation from her through my challenges after entering my thirties.”

Netizens have shared their positive reactions to the couple’s confirmation. We all are really happy to know that the duo is still going strong amid all the breakup rumors. What are your thoughts about IU and Lee Jong-Suk’s relationship?

