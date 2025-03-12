As per reports, on March 10, 2025, the South Korean soloist Wheesung was found dead at his home in Seoul after suffering cardiac arrest. However, on March 11, another Korean media outlet, Chosun Ilbo, reported that a syringe was found near his body, which sparked drug speculations about the singer. The investigations are still going on, nothing has been confirmed yet.

For the unversed, the solo artist debuted in 2002 with his first album, Like a Movie. He gained massive popularity for the songs Can’t Wiale, Insomnia, and more. While he was tasting success in his career, he also got entangled in a few legal troubles, including getting convicted of habitual propofol use in 2019. The singer was sentenced to a year in jail and even suspended for two years. However, he returned to the industry every time he hit a pause. Scroll ahead to read more about the investigation of his death.

Based on the recent reports, authorities and the police department have found the syringe near his body. An autopsy has been scheduled on March 12, 2025, by the National Forensic Service to determine whether Wheesung used any illegal substance before passing away. Amid all these, a police spokesperson told the media outlet, “We cannot disclose further details as the investigation is ongoing.”

Wheesung’s death left everyone in shock. His agency, Tajoy Entertainment, announced his death through an official statement that can be read as, “Our artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was later pronounced dead. We are deeply sorry to deliver such heartbreaking and tragic news. His sudden passing has left his family, fellow artists, and all employees of Tajoy Entertainment in great sorrow, and we mourn his loss. It is excruciating to share this devastating news with all the fans who have given Wheesung unwavering support and love. We ask for your prayers so that he may rest in peace.” They also further requested to not spread false rumors and speculations regarding the singer and wrote, “For the sake of his grieving family, we kindly ask that speculative reports and unfounded rumors be avoided.”

Wheesung’s funeral was supposed to be held on March 11, 2025. However, his family asked for some time to grieve and postponed it. Sharing that, Tajoy Entertainment declared, “We cannot proceed with the funeral due to the great shock and sadness of the bereaved family due to the sudden sad news. The bereaved family plans to proceed with the funeral as they feel better, and the funeral will be held quietly with only family, relatives, and acquaintances in attendance, according to the bereaved family’s wishes.”

For those who don’t know, Wheesung was supposed to perform at his upcoming concert, The Story, at Daegu EXCO Auditorium on March 15, 2025. He was even quite excited about it, and before passing away, he had shared a social media post regarding the same. However, his sudden death has left his fans devastated.

