On March 10, 2025, soloist Wheesung’s agency, Tajoy Entertainment, announced the singer’s sudden death in an official post, shocking everyone in the industry and his fandom. He was found at his home in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, and based on reports, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. Despite his family members’ immediate efforts, he could not be saved.

While the whole industry is mourning, what is more saddening is that before his death, the singer promised his fans that he would give them a great concert in his last SNS message. His fans are devastated, knowing they will never get that concert from him. For the unversed, the soloist entered the music industry with his debut album Like a Movie in 2002, and songs like With Me, Incurable Disease, Love Is Delicious, Insomnia, I Thought of Marriage, and Heartsore Story garnered a lot of love.

Announcing Wheesung’s death, his agency wrote in the official letter, “Our artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was later pronounced dead. We are deeply sorry to deliver such heartbreaking and tragic news. His sudden passing has left his family, fellow artists, and all employees of Tajoy Entertainment in great sorrow, and we mourn his loss. It is excruciating to share this devastating news with all the fans who have given Wheesung unwavering support and love. We ask for your prayers so that he may rest in peace.”

They even mentioned that the funeral arrangements would be announced later. While reports stated that the family members wanted a peaceful and silent funeral, the agency declared that the family had postponed it. Explaining the situation, Tajoy Entertainment clarified, “We cannot proceed with the funeral due to the great shock and sadness of the bereaved family due to the sudden sad news. The bereaved family plans to proceed with the funeral as they feel better, and the funeral will be held quietly with only family, relatives, and acquaintances in attendance, according to the bereaved family’s wishes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 휘성 (@whee_sungz)

However, amid all this, what’s more heartbreaking is that Wheesung interacted with his fans before passing away and pumped them up for his upcoming concert on March 15, 2025. Announcing the date, the singer wrote on his last social media post, “Diet is over. See you on March 15.” Per reports, he was supposed to perform at “The Story” concert at Daegu EXCO Auditorium on March 15.

Fans supported his announcement and left comments on his post, such as, “Finally, the tough diet is over. You worked so hard,” and “You’ve lost so much weight in just a month.” But this sudden news left them in utter disbelief.

We hope the family finds the strength to power through this dark time. May his soul rest in peace.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s 10 Must-Have Items: From Vocal To Travel Essentials & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News